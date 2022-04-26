Schools in peril
I am dismayed by Centennial Schools' decision to eliminate French and German classes. My daughter has significant anxiety, and her German class was one of precious few in which she felt open to participate. Let's also note that of ALL foreign languages, German is the most sought-after in the higher professions.
Despite their claims, I know this has nothing to do with enrollment and everything to do with eliminating headcount. It could have to do with the $500K budget shortfall due to circumstances not entirely of the school's making. Costs have increased due to inflation. This inflation has contributed to the state's record $9 billion surplus.
While I do not advocate spending it all, one would think that Centennial's own Sen. Roger Chamberlain (chair of the Senate Finance Committee) would understand this and would fund schools in peril due to economic uncertainty while we normalize our economy. He did manage to oppose rebate checks to working families and support corporate tax cuts among their record profit year, so ...
Kyle Roggenbuck
Blaine
Propaganda mainstream narrative
In the March 22 issue, Laura Gannon wrote about ignoring the propaganda. What if the propaganda is the mainstream narrative? Some possible examples: “It came from a bat in a wet market, not a lab”; “It’s safe and effective”; “There’s no other available treatment.” https://joomi.substack.com/p/i-was-deceived-about-covid-vaccine?s=r
Money and power in some form or another is the leading motivation for putting out propaganda. The tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” by Hans Christian Andersen, is a classic example of this. Truth, transparency and freedom of speech are the best tactics against propaganda, not censorship.
I mentioned the relative versus absolute risk reduction in my previous letter. An example of what this is: Given two groups of 1,000 people each, 20, 2% in the control, and 10, 1% in the vaccinated group get infected. The results would be 50% relative and 1% absolute risk reduction. RRR=(.02-.01)/.02 X 100% ARR=(.02-.01) x 100% If the infected numbers were 500, 50% control, and 25, 2.5% vaccinated group. The RRR would still be 95% the ARR 47.5%. This is why both RRR and ARR should be looked at together.
The Pfizer advertising boasted the 95% (RRR) effectiveness, no mention of the 0.84% ARR. (.88-.04)/.88x100% and (.88-.04)x100%.
Some doctors had success with off-label early treatment using Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and others. This was ignored, and shut down. There was no real money to be made there for big pharma and cronies. A Letter to Andrew Hill | Oracle Films and Ryan's Fight | www.NurseErin.org
Ivermectin, whose human use pioneers won a Nobel Prize, has been approved for human use since 1987. Was slandered as only fit for horse use.
Hydroxychloroquine, safely used in humans for 65 years, was used with near fatal dosing on hospitalized patients (too late) in three trials: Recovery, REMAP-Covid and Solidarity. WHY?? Were they too incompetent to know or look up the appropriate dose, or did they want it to fail? https://merylnass.substack.com/p/how-a-false-hydroxychloroquine-narrative
Early treatment would have saved 100,000’s of lives. See: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ for treatment protocols and more. Pfizer had about 37 billion and Moderna 20 billion reasons not to allow that! Is their agenda really the same as ours?
Scott Moehring
Circle Pines
