Thank you for your support
Anoka County is the fourth-largest county in Minnesota, has a $300 million budget and 2,000 employees. I want to thank the residents of Anoka County’s District 6 for your vote of confidence in me to represent you.
Each of the seven districts in Anoka County are defined by the residents that live in those districts, making each district unique. I moved to our area 44 years ago, so I understand our area well and I have a good idea of what our residents want. I will represent you well because I am you.
I want to thank the many people who endorsed my candidacy, those who voted for me and all of the people who volunteered their time to help me get elected. This is not something that can be done without help. As always, I will listen to, and be available to everyone, so please contact me any time and for any reason at Jeff@AnokaCountyCommissioner.com so I can provide the help you need. Thanks again, and God bless.
Jeff Reinert
Lino Lakes
Thank you Lino Lakes
I want to extend a sincere thank you to all of Lino Lakes for your support in my campaign for the open City Council seat. While I wasn’t able to obtain the open seat, I truly enjoyed meeting so many residents campaigning and hearing about what is important to voters.
I had fun with everything, from putting up yard signs with my father and son, to distributing literature with my wife and daughter. It was truly a positive family experience for all of us. Thank you to all of the business owners and homeowners that supported me in this campaign and hosted signs for me.
I would also like to extend a special thank you to former Mayor Jeff Reinert, current Mayor Rob Rafferty and councilmen Mike Ruhland and Dale Stoez for their guidance and support. It was an honor to campaign with such a fun group of talented people.
I look forward to the great work this City Council will do in the years to come with the addition of Councilman Tony Cavegn. I am proud to be a resident of this great city.
Nate Vojtech
Lino Lakes
