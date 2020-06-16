Slowly enjoy the ride
It has been wonderful to see all the outdoor activity by folks of all ages these past few weeks. The area along Aqua Lane between Lake Drive and the Chomonix Golf Course has been especially busy. There are bikers, walkers, canoe and kayak users, golfers and many fishing off the bridge, particularly young folk. Many families and, of course, many children.
Please be mindful of your speed. As vehicles enter the Rice Lake Park area it may look “empty,” but as soon as one makes the curve, there is an abundance of vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The posted limit is 20 as you enter the area, and many are most certainly exceeding that limit. The area is even more enjoyable when you slowly enjoy the ride.
David Peterson
Lino Lakes
Get your
absentee ballot
I am writing in response to Mary Ann McDougal’s letter to the editor in the May 19 edition of the Quad Community Press. I would like to thank Ms. McDougal for pointing out that currently, all voters can request an application for an absentee ballot.
You can go to mnvotes.org, where you provide your driver’s license number and/or last four digits of your Social Security number along with your mailing address. It is recommended you apply at least seven days before Election Day. I encourage everyone to do it now to avoid potentially exposing yourself and others to COVID-19 at the polling place. If you do not get it submitted soon enough, voting by absentee ballot may no longer be an option for you.
There are over 100,000 Americans who have died of coronavirus, and the toll is mounting. Minnesota Senate Republicans are blocking legislation that would allow all registered voters to automatically receive a ballot in the mail (vote-by-mail, not absentee ballot). Currently, five U.S. states and many rural areas in Minnesota successfully use mail-in ballots to vote.
Study after study has shown that vote-by-mail ballots pose no partisan advantage and do not lead to voter fraud. Vote-by-mail does, however, make voting more accessible to registered voters, and thus increases turnout.
It is difficult to predict what the pandemic will look like in November, but no one should be forced to put their health at risk to exercise their Constitutional right to vote. Get your absentee ballot now at mnvotes.org.
Patricia Benoy
Circle Pines
