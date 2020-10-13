PAID LETTER
Linser wise and respected leader
I am writing in support of Centennial School Board candidate Sue Linser. When Sue and her family were moving to the area, I was thrilled when they chose Lino Lakes primarily based on the school system. The day after they moved, her first child began kindergarten and there was no looking back! That first fall she joined me in door knocking for the Centennial Schools referendum on the November ballot. There was no sitting on the sidelines for Sue ... she jumped right into the Centennial Schools game!
Sue immersed herself in the community and became a volunteer, PTO member, supporter of the Centennial Area Education Foundation, co-chair of two levy committees and Blue Heron PTO president. Her involvement eventually led her to districtwide committees. Running for a school board position is a natural progression for Sue, who has been integrally involved with the Centennial district over the last 15 years. She has humbly given to the Centennial community and has become experienced and knowledgeable about the issues impacting the district.
Sue embodies the characteristics we seek in school board members. First and foremost, she truly cares about all students and recognizes their unique learner needs. She is a believer in Centennial’s goal to prepare students for life through academic, emotional and social development.
I also know she values and supports our educators and staff members. She will openly listen to all parties and perspectives. Leadership and a strong work ethic go hand in hand for her. Rolling up her shirtsleeves and working hard is a quality I have seen her display in several different capacities. Sue is honest, fair and analytical, and makes decisions based on reality, data and prudence.
I cannot think of a more qualified person for the Centennial school board. Sue Linser’s personal qualities make her a wise and respected leader. She has a keen understanding of our community and school system. She will make a positive difference for the Centennial Schools and, most importantly, for our students.
Julia Corneil-Smith
Educator & Centennial Parent
Blaine
Re-elect Reinert
I do not usually comment on political races out of my area, but the contest for Anoka County Commissioner has attracted my attention. For full disclosure, I do know Jeff Reinert, your current county commissioner, and he is a great guy. He is honest, hardworking and gets things done.
I also got to know Cindy Hansen and she so loved Spring Lake Park that she left after serving one year of her term. Is she a good long-term planner? How did she bring HyVee to Spring Lake Park? We had a good location, plus it has not opened yet.
She is so proud of the senior building she brought to Spring Lake Park along with all its problems. Seniors at 50 years old, three-bedroom units, tax increment financing, 121 police calls from the beginning of this year to Aug. 1, 2020.
In my opinion she has not been good for Spring Lake Park. I question her people skills because I have seen her attack me and others at council meetings. I encourage you to see through her. Jeff is the local guy and has over 20 years of very positive accomplishments.
I am sure most of you know this, but I want to weigh in to encourage all of you to vote for Jeff Reinert and re-elect him as Anoka County commissioner. He is the right person for the job.
Bob White
Spring Lake Park mayoral candidate
Chamberlain strong on criminal justice reform
Sen. Chamberlain’s tenure in the state Senate has produced impressive results for the state of Minnesota. Sen. Chamberlain has advanced the important issue of criminal justice reform. He has supported, co-authored and authored a variety of related matters. His accomplishments include co-authoring “ban-the-box” legislation; supporting sentencing reform for prostitution and drug-related offenses; authoring the Veterans Restorative Justice Act; and review of Minnesota’s outdated felony murder law statute. He is currently working on eliminating the state’s very serious problem with human trafficking.
Roger brings experience, knowledge and demonstrated success to the position. We need Roger Chamberlain’s continued leadership in the Senate. Please join me by voting for Roger Chamberlain for State Senate District 38.
Mike Murphy
Mayor of Lexington
Jeff Reinert kept his promise
I live on Fourth Avenue on the north side in Lino Lakes. Our road is falling apart and has needed to be replaced for many years. Three years ago, I was talking to Jeff Reinert, our mayor of Lino Lakes at the time, about when our road would be redone. Jeff told me that he was working with city staff on a five-year plan for road reconstruction because he wanted to make sure that a lot of the roads on the north side in Lino Lakes that needed to be redone got the attention they needed.
When the plan was done, I was not happy to see that our road would be done in year four of the five-year plan, but I was happy that it was on the plan. At the City Council work session on Oct. 5, the current City Council confirmed that our road will be reconstructed next year in 2021 because of the five-year plan.
I want to thank Jeff Reinert for doing a great job when he was our mayor and always paying attention to the entire city. I am very happy he is our new county commissioner, because I know he will continue to work hard at not only the needs of our city but each of the seven cities in his district.
I’ve known Jeff Reinert and his family for decades. He is the right person to represent us. I want to encourage everyone to reelect Jeff Reinert as our Anoka county commissioner on Nov 3.
Scott Robinson
Lino Lakes
Stand up for patients, support Kris Fredrick
As a physician, I have repeatedly witnessed patients struggling to afford their medications. This is particularly true for Medicare patients. So it was particularly egregious when big pharma raised their prices on lifesaving medications such as insulin.
I was pleased that our Legislature in St. Paul addressed this with a bill to cover emergency insulin needs. This commonsense bill allows diabetics with less than a seven-day supply of insulin to pay no more than $35 to get a 30-day supply from a pharmacy. Insulin manufacturers would reimburse pharmacies for the cost of emergency insulin or replace the insulin provided to patients. The emergency program would have no income eligibility requirements. A long-term provision would require insulin manufacturers to offer a 90-day supply of this lifesaving medication for no more than $50.
When the House Bill 3100 was introduced, I dutifully emailed my representative, encouraging Rep. Runbeck to vote for this lifesaving bill. I was pleased that this bill passed with a huge bipartisan margin; however, I was shocked that Rep. Runbeck voted against the bill. Rep. Runbeck has withdrawn from the 2020 race, but there is no indication that the GOP replacement candidate feels any differently. This bill garnered broad support: Democrats, Republicans, Minnesota’s health plans and patients. The only group against the legislation was big pharma.
Fortunately, we now have the chance to elect someone who will put patients first. That person is Kris Fredrick, who is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives in our district. I support Kris because he will stand up for patients and not big pharma. Check out his website at www.voteforkris.com and vote for someone who cares about the health of our community this November.
Chris Wendt
Lino Lakes
Wear your mask
I’ve seen at least two photos in the Quad paper of the current Lino Lakes mayor, Rob Rafferty, indoors unmasked while in close contact with others. The latest was honoring a masked Eagle Scout. The other I remember was recognizing a new public safety employee. I think it’s extremely irresponsible and negligently inconsiderate to choose not to wear a mask in these times. He owes it to these people to keep them as safe as possible and surely the simple task of putting on a mask isn’t that hard to do.
Laurel Tralle
Lino Lakes
