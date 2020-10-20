Paid LETTER
Linser will give community a voice
Vote Sue Linser for Centennial School Board! I have known Sue for over 15 years. During that time I have found Sue to be honorable, trustworthy, hardworking and fair. Now, more than ever, we need a leader on our school board who will work with the best interest of all stakeholders in mind.
Sue’s volunteering experience throughout the district gives her a perspective that most other candidates don’t have. She has two children that have graduated from Centennial and a third child currently in our school system, which gives Sue an understanding of the academics, sports and arts programs at Centennial.
Giving her your vote for the school board on Nov. 3 will ensure our community has a voice that is willing to solve problems, work together and find solutions that provide the students of Centennial the quality education they deserve.
Jen Wenzel
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER
Linser for school board
I support Sue Linser for the Centennial School Board. Sue is the parent of three “Centennial” kids and she knows the challenges families face in these trying times.
Sue has experience as part of the Blue Heron PTO leadership, as an active member of her church and community, and she has been called on to help with many important school district committees.
I’ve worked with Sue on a wide range of community projects and she is smart, tenacious and wants what is best for all of the staff and students in the Centennial District.
She has been serving our schools and community as a volunteer, and she will be an excellent school board member.
In my role, I’ve been very connected to the Centennial School District and I know that Sue has the energy, the experience and the skills to make a difference.
Please join me in voting for Sue Linser for our school board!
Dave Bartholomay
Circle Pines
Paid LETTER
Contempt
Senate Republicans announced, one hour after her death, voting for another reactionary Trump Supreme Court nominee to replace the iconic Ruth Ginsburg. Press readers remember Senate leader McConnell piously stating (2016): The American people should determine a Supreme Court Justice in that election. Nothing more egregious illustrates Republican CONTEMPT for traditional American values. In your face, America, we make rules.
Sample right wing quotes on their plan for YOU: Paul Weyrich (1981): “It is war ... of ideology ... our way of life.” Pat Buchanan (1992): “There is a religious war ... in this country ... a cultural war.” Warren Buffett: “There’s class warfare ... it is my rich class, that’s making war ... we’re winning.” Randall Terry: “Our goal is a Christian nation. We … are called by God to conquer this country.” Robert Jeffress, pastor, First Baptist Church of Dallas: “Islam is wrong ... a heresy from the pit of hell. Judaism — you can’t be saved being a Jew.” Grover Norquist: “My ideal citizen is the self-employed, home-schooling, IRA-owning guy with a concealed-carry permit. Because that person doesn’t need the goddam government for anything.”
Evangelist Franklin Graham: “Let’s don’t surrender public schools. Let’s take them back.” William Kristol: “I admit it ... liberal media were never that powerful ... the whole thing was ... an excuse for conservative failures.” Pat Robertson: “You say you’re supposed to be nice to Episcopalians ... Presbyterians ... Methodists ... Nonsense. I don’t have to be nice to the spirit of the Antichrist.” Sen. James Inhofe: “Wake up America ... manmade global warming is the greatest hoax ever perpetuated on the American people.” Ann Coulter (6/20/10): “God said, Faith is yours. Take it. Rape it. It’s yours.”
Future Republican Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell, Memorandum (8/23/71): “The American economic system is under attack!” Powell urged corporate investment in legal scholars; “constant surveillance” of TV; building corporate political power “used aggressively;” and a focus on courts, “the most important instrument for social, economic, political change.” Donald Trump (2015 speech): “Why do I have to repent to seek God’s forgiveness if I am not making mistakes?”
Contempt. Corruption. Cynicism. Cruelty. A Republican-controlled Senate refused passing adequate aid for unemployed workers, bankrupt small businesses, cities, states and schools will now magically reappear nominating another uncaring right wing ideologist; 20,000 lies, divisive rhetoric and policies; sabotaging public health, post office, census, election process, truth — to win elections; 2017 reverse Robin Hood tax cuts for wealthy and corporations; previous Roberts Court “Citizen’s Unite,” “Shelby County,” “Hobby Lobby,” “Espinoza” right-wing wish list establishing plutocratic theocracy. Keep voting Republican, you’ll continue to get Contempt. Corruption. Cynicism. Cruelty.
In your face, America. “Law & Order” is for others, not us.
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
Paid LETTER
What leadership really looks like
Our family moved to Lino Lakes in 1981. The area was beautiful; however, our road, West Shadow Lake Drive, was in very poor condition.
At the time of building our home, we were told from the city that sewer and water would be offered on the road within the next 3-5 years along with a new road! Thirty-eight years later, it has become a reality.
Every mayor of Lino Lakes since 1981 attempted to, but was unable to, solve the utility extension project problem because of the way the Lino Lakes City Charter was written. The charter required street improvements that include sewer and water to be voted on by all residents of the city in general elections. Over a 36-year period, only one project was approved.
Under the leadership of Jeff Reinert and the city staff, a new plan was devised to allow street, sewer and water improvements to be ordered. The plan was to split the project into two pieces … Part 1 was the road improvement, which the City Council could order. Part 2 was the sewer and water improvement, which the property owners had to approve at a 51% majority. This plan kept the project from going to a citywide vote. This plan is now being used citywide.
With Jeff’s leadership, problem-solving skills and the ability to “think outside of the box,” the utilities and road project on West Shadow Lake Drive was completed in 2020. We can truly attest to the fact that Jeff Reinert is the real deal … not all talk, but action and results.
Please cast your vote for Jeff Reinert for county commissioner. Leadership with real results.
Pat Smith
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER
Chamberlain has served us well
Sen. Chamberlain has the experience and background we need in the Legislature. He is a Navy and National Guard veteran and has worked in a cross section of the economy, including the tax and finance industry. In the Senate, he has served in leadership roles, including chair of the Senate Tax Committee. He knows this state, this district, the people and their needs and concerns. He is a doer, not just a talker, and has served us well. Because of his background and common sense, when Sen. Chamberlain does speak, people listen. He is respected.
Harold and Claudia Wiens
Hugo
Paid LETTER
Jeff Reinert best choice for Anoka County
As the second-longest serving county commissioner, I have seen commissioners come and go. I have had the unique perspective to watch them deliberate on tough issues, both as experienced commissioners and those who are brand new to the board.
Commissioner Reinert has, without question, done an amazing job coming up to speed, contributing positively in every meeting, sharing his experiences. Most importantly, he comes prepared and ready to get the work done.
You can tell he has had a great deal of public service and private business experience because of his drive to always want to find the most efficient way of providing public services. I appreciate his no-nonsense approach to working on issues and finding common sense solutions.
We are stronger as a team now that Jeff has been elected. His strengths have been a perfect addition to our county board.
As you decide who to vote for this election cycle, a vote to reelect Jeff Reinert is a vote to keep your county on the right track, being fiscally responsible. Vote like your county depends on it! Because it does!
Matt Look
Anoka County Commissioner District 1
Paid LETTER
Elect Raleigh,
a taxpayer advocate
With a deep hole of minus $4-5 billion facing state legislators in January 2021, the question is: will the Legislature raise taxes, or cut spending to balance the state’s books?
One candidate, Donald Raleigh, opposes raising taxes in a recession because that will delay the recovery and may cause the recession to deepen.
Donald Raleigh even signed a pledge not to raise taxes because Minnesotans are taxed enough already. He’s standing strong with the taxpayer. Just six years ago, the DFL Legislature under Gov. Dayton increased taxes by $2.1 billion and that has resulted in a cumulative $12 billion in new taxes on Minnesotans since then.
Especially now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has had detrimental effects on families and small businesses, our government must protect taxpayers and cut spending in line with the revenue loss.
Increase taxes or cut spending to balance the state’s books? My vote will be to elect a taxpayer advocate, Republican-endorsed Donald Raleigh.
Roger Clarke
Hugo
Paid LETTER
Fredrick will set us on right path
Just for a minute, imagine what the future has in store. I picture a world where the consequences of our actions become more salient. A world that experiences more extreme weather, a world that will stand at the edge of a cliff of oblivion. The smallest shifts in weight will keep it either grounded in safety or send it careening into the deep. The smallest decisions right now will help determine the future of our planet.
As a student currently enrolled in college, the last several years have been a turbulent few. Just like many of my classmates, I am stuck in a place of massive uncertainties for what the future holds. In spite of the madness that surrounds us all, one thing remains clear: what is happening around us right now are by and large the consequences of big-picture issues.
The decisions at the smallest level of government matter. Local government has a more direct effect on your life than at the state or federal level. These big-picture issues, such as the environment, education, health care and racial justice, all carry substance at the local level of government. Kris Fredrick, unlike his opponent, has a genuine concern for setting us on the right path on these big-picture issues. Although I may not agree with everything the Democratic party stands on, it has a genuine grasp on the actions we must take right now to ensure a future where we don’t fall off that edge.
Every vote matters. Make sure you vote for Kris Fredrick on Nov. 3.
Torin Klebba
Circle Pines
Paid LETTER
Vision for a better Minnesota
My name is Kris Fredrick, and I’m the DFL candidate running for state representative in District 38A. You may have seen or heard my name around the community recently, and for those of you that I was not able to contact, I want to introduce myself.
I grew up in Brooklyn Park, and moved to Lino Lakes 22 years ago. My wife and I have three children, and I have enjoyed volunteering for their activities over the years. I’ve been a PTO president at Blue Heron Elementary School (twice), a Cub Scout leader, a hockey coach and a high school band volunteer. All of this is in addition to working as an attorney at Honeywell for over 20 years.
I apologize for not knocking on your door and meeting you personally this year, but with the pandemic, I wanted to put your safety above the needs of my campaign. Instead, I have been personally calling all of the voters in our district, and I hope I have had the chance to speak with you.
As a state legislator, I have a vision for a better Minnesota — one where all of the residents receive the best education possible, have access to affordable health care when they need it, are able to obtain well-paying jobs, and have time to enjoy what our state has to offer. I want to continue to build relationships with all Minnesotans and put away our willingness to profit at the expense of others. And when historians write the story of the next two years, I want them to state that we finally ended our divisiveness, and that inclusion and friendship triumphed over aggressiveness and hate. This is why I’m running for office.
Regardless of your political beliefs, your vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. It is one of the easiest ways to make sure your voice is heard. If you have not yet voted, make a plan to find your polling place and vote on Nov. 3. Our district needs you, and I thank you for your support.
Kris Fredrick
Candidate for State
Representative 38A
Paid LETTER
I know Jeff Reinert
If anyone should know what kind of man Jeff Reinert is, it would be me. I have known the guy for 40 years (yikes!) As his wife, I have gone through multiple elections, but always as a silent voice — until now. I cannot sit by while his opponent attacks my husband’s character and reputation.
A lot of people already know that Jeff is smart, acts out of common sense and looks at all sides. He stands up for what is right and will always give it to you straight — he doesn’t pretend to be someone he’s not.
But the Jeff that I want to highlight is the generous, kind-hearted, truly-interested-in-helping-people Jeff. Over the years, he has spent endless hours talking with citizens at all hours, helping them resolve problems. He listens to people — always makes himself available — it doesn’t matter who you are. He has never lost sight of the fact that he represents all citizens, and he is humbled by that.
Jeff happily volunteers at fundraisers like cooking breakfast at the American Legion, or dressing up like a hot dog for the 5K Hot Dog Run, or getting in a dunk tank. He always says yes to talking at Scout meetings or speaking at the local schools on Arbor Day.
I could go on, but my main point is this: Jeff really cares about the people in this community. He has a deep appreciation of this area and a genuine desire to make sure that our quality of life is preserved — that’s not just a saying on his signs.
I know Jeff. He is hands-down, all-around, the most qualified person for county commissioner. He loves representing us and is really good at it! I encourage anyone with questions about the garbage that has been put out there to contact him directly at Jeff.Reinert@co.anoka.mn.us. Please, reelect Jeff Reinert as Anoka county commissioner.
Lisa Reinert
Wife of Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert
Paid LETTER
Raleigh grounded in reality
A candidate who has walked the talk on job creation is Donald Raleigh, candidate to represent our community as state representative. And that’s why I’m voting for him. Don Raleigh is an entrepreneur who founded a successful digital marketing company 17 years ago and now employs 18 people. As a client of his company, I’ve benefitted from Don’s tireless work helping others to be successful.
Donald Raleigh knows what it takes to take care of people by creating good jobs with good benefits. He makes payroll every two weeks. His employees tell me how much they appreciate and enjoy working for him. He knows the real world of budgets and decision-making that affects peoples’ lives. He is succeeding in a high-tech industry that is key to Minnesota’s strong economic base.
Donald Raleigh and his team worked round the clock when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced a statewide shutdown. His commitment was to make sure his business customers could survive the pandemic and that his employees were safe.
Because of the pandemic, our state now faces a $5 billion deficit come January. I personally have seen shock waves hit the construction industry in large part because of decisions made in St. Paul, and I believe we’re in for a rocky road if legislators think this deficit isn’t real. Candidates who don’t understand how businesses and their employees have been impacted, who deny the deficit, and who promise lavish new spending are truly being irresponsible. For Don, these issues aren’t stories in the paper: He finds solutions for them every day in his business.
We need a legislator who’s grounded in reality, will reopen our businesses and keep them open, and will respect the taxpayers who are asked to pay the bill. Don understands that when the state’s budget goes up, taxpayers are forced to tighten their belt and pay the price. Join me in voting for Donald Raleigh for state representative.
Bill Gschwind
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER
Who is Cindy Hansen?
Last week, the DFL Party sent out a political endorsement postcard showcasing their endorsed candidates. Cindy Hansen was pictured on, and listed as, the official DFL-endorsed candidate for Anoka county commissioner.
Ms. Hansen has been telling Republicans that she is a Republican and telling Democrats she is a Democrat. Since Ms. Hansen is not originally from the local area, she thinks she can get away with saying anything her audience at the time wants to hear.
I have no issues with people running in nonpartisan elections being either Democrats or Republicans. What I do have a problem with is the way Ms. Hansen misleads voters about her political affiliation.
Ms. Hansen went to unions who routinely endorse Democratic candidates and received financial support. She then talked to party leaders of the local Republican Party and told them she was a Republican and asked for their support. Due to the vague answers given by Ms. Hansen during a vetting process, she did not receive Republican Party endorsement or support. I have spoken to friends who were personally present at the vetting meeting and have been told Ms. Hansen’s answers were “surprisingly vague and ambiguous.” When Ms. Hansen was confronted about appearing on a Democrat endorsement postcard while telling people she was a Republican, she claimed the Democrats added her to their postcard without her permission. That claim is simply not credible.
Does Ms. Hansen really think that anyone is going to believe that the Minnesota DFL randomly adds candidates to their endorsement mailers who are running for nonpartisan positions without talking to them and getting permission to include them in a mailer? Give me a break.
Ms. Hansen’s continuously misleading statements about her political affiliation are troubling to me. Politicians need to believe what they say and say what they believe if they want my vote. I hope all of your readers will also hold Ms. Hansen to this standard.
I am voting to reelect Jeff Reinert to be our Anoka county commissioner.
Richard R. Caldecott
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER
Vote Raleigh for safe neighborhoods
I’ve been a volunteer firefighter serving our communities since 2013 and recently became a full-time firefighter in a neighboring community. I know how important it is that fire districts and police departments have the support of our elected officials.
One candidate for state representative, Donald Raleigh, recently received the endorsement of the MN Professional Firefighters Association. That, along with his endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers, tells me that Donald Raleigh understands the challenges our protectors of public safety face every day and will support them.
Donald Raleigh has my 100% support. The endorsements he’s received plus his military service and background in emergency and disaster management will make him an excellent legislator in these unique times.
Vote Nov. 3 for Donald Raleigh for state representative for safe neighborhoods.
Matt Montain
Centerville
Paid LETTER
Response to ‘Stand up for patients’ letter
In a recent letter to the editor, Chris Wendt criticized a “no” vote I took on legislation requiring pharmaceutical manufacturers to give away insulin for free to diabetic patients through two new state-run programs.
The principle reason is that the legislation sets up programs that are duplicative of what insulin manufacturers already do. Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly — the principal manufacturers — make free or nearly free insulin available to low income diabetic patients who sign up for them.
I’ve stood against duplication, waste and fraud in government for 22 years representing this area in the Legislature. These new state-run programs, one an emergency program and one a long-term one, will needlessly require costly support into perpetuity.
I also voted against the legislation based on its likely unconstitutionality. No surprise, the insulin manufacturers have now banded together to bring a lawsuit which is ongoing against the state of Minnesota on constitutional grounds.
Frankly, with pharmaceutical manufacturers now working feverishly on vaccine and therapeutics to protect American from COVID-19, I’m grateful for a strong and effective pharmaceutical industry that serves us.
We need elected officials who will stand firm against duplication and wasteful spending. That’s why I’m voting for Donald Raleigh.
Linda Runbeck
Circle Pines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.