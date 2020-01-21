Lexington civics 101 quiz
Two Zoning Board members (Mark Vanderbloomer, chair, and John Hughes) have stated they will not approve the Lexington Loft design as it is currently proposed—five stories high with a small setback of only 8 feet instead of the usual 35 feet as per code. It is also twice as big as the Lovell Building complex.
Does the developer:
A. Change his design to more align with codes
B. Convince the city’s advising attorney to weaken what constitutes a passing vote
The city administrator advises the developer to bide his time as a new City Council member is soon to be selected.
Does the developer:
A. Change the design
B. Wait until a new City Council member is selected who is in favor of the project.
If you answered B to both questions, you pass —and so does the project.
Bob DeDeyn
Lexington
Cavegn for council
I’ve known Tony Cavegn and his family for 17 years. During that time, I have seen a devoted husband and father, committed community volunteer, active school parent and loyal friend. Tony has always been available to help family and friends, often putting personal pursuits on a back burner.
I was particularly impressed with the integrity with which he ran his campaign for mayor. He never spoke negatively about his opponents. He identified problem areas in Lino Lakes and put forth solutions with clarity and conciseness. Tony has the honesty, commitment, compassion and dependability that we need on our City Council.
I encourage Lino Lakes residents to vote for Tony Cavegn for City Council during the special election on Feb. 11.
Stacy Hanson
Lino Lakes
Jeff Reinert is the right choice
Jeff Reinert is the right choice to continue to represent us as Anoka County Commissioner. As a former elected representative in our community for 12 years, I know the hard work and dedication it takes to advocate for our constituents and fairly represent all stakeholders despite having to make tough decisions that may sometimes be unpopular.
Jeff Reinert has spent the last 20 years dedicating his time doing exactly this. He been directly involved and responsible for preserving our quality of life and making financially sound decisions that make common sense. He is honest and forthright with his reasoning in the decisions he makes in building a fiscally sound future for the citizens he is elected to represent.
Living here his entire life and being involved in our community all this time, he has listened and learned what our citizens need and is very well in touch and aware of the fiscal stage, other government entities around us, existing infrastructure and the changes needed on the horizon. Successful at running his own business and as the mayor of Lino Lakes, he is clearly equipped to represent us now at the next level of Anoka County Commissioner. Your vote counts on Feb. 11.
Karen Lodico
Circle Pines
Reinert for county commissioner
For the last 17 years I have had the pleasure of being on the Lino Lakes Planning & Zoning Board. This has given me the opportunity to work with Jeff Reinert during his service as both a council member and mayor.
While we haven’t always seen eye-to-eye and have been known to go toe-to-toe, in the end he always treated me with respect. His ability to sort out the issues and come to a conclusion has truly been an asset to the city of Lino Lakes.
Under his tenure as mayor, taxes have been kept to a 7.4% increase over 10 years. His creative approach to governing brought that result. This kind of thinking has brought us a Public Safety Department that has a response time of less than four minutes, with great cross-trained employees to make us the fourth-safest city out of 853 in the state.
These are just some of the many reasons that Jeff would be a great County Commissioner for District 6 in Anoka County. He has worked hard for the city and I believe that he will work hard for our entire district.
Please vote for Jeff on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Paul Tralle
Lino Lakes
Nate Vojtech is very hardworking
Nate has been my landlord for the past 13 years and counting. During that time, I have always known him to be a very hard worker who is friendly to everyone. He takes great care of his property and does most maintenance himself. Nate is not afraid to tackle any duty, big or small — anything from tree removal to unclogging drains.
You can tell how much he enjoys helping others because he’s always excited about teaching someone something new. He has brought his children and foster kids over to show them how to do maintenance and lawn care, and really enjoys helping them learn skills they can use later in life.
Being a landlord is clearly difficult at times, and I have always seen Nate go out of his way to help other tenants solve problems without causing hurt feelings or issues. He cares about his relationships with others and handles difficult people and conversations with respect. He has a very calm demeanor and appears confident in everything he does. I think Nate would be a great city councilman, as he sees everything through from start to finish and truly cares about people and his community.
Richard Torkildson
Lexington
Let’s elect the right people
First, I again want to thank the residents of Lino Lakes for their trust in me and electing me as your new mayor. I’m excited and feel good about working with the new council on the many challenges before us in the city. Yet, we still have a council vacancy to fill on Feb. 11 once I was elected mayor. The person I am supporting for City Council is Nate Vojtech.
Nate is a solid family man who is involved in our community in many ways. He’s been a foster parent, den leader for Pack 692, member of the Lino Lakes Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) as well as a dishwasher for the S.A.L. arm of our Lino Lakes American Legion Post 566. People run for City Council for a lot of reasons. Unfortunately, all too often it’s single topic issues and a not big-picture issue that encompasses the entire city.
I’ve worked with Nate as an EDAC member over the last six years, and I can tell you he’s running to put our community first. Nate will be here to serve the community and help make good decisions for our future with a common-sense approach for all the right reasons.
I’m also very proud to support Jeff Reinert who is running for Anoka County Commissioner. The County Commissioner seat also has a vacancy that needs to be filled on Feb. 11 in this special election. Jeff has earned my respect, and I feel strongly our community would agree that he has done a great job over the last 20 years here in Lino Lakes. I know he’ll continue to do the same great job in the coming years as our next Anoka County Commissioner.
So please take the time Feb. 11 to vote and elect the right people. That’s Jeff Reinert for Anoka County Commissioner and Nate Vojtech for Lino Lakes City Council.
Rob Rafferty
Mayor of Lino Lakes
Good representation
Jeff Reinert has done a great job as mayor and now he is running for Anoka County Commissioner. We should all support him because he is the best person that can truly represent us. I want to also congratulate our new mayor, Rob Rafferty. I am very happy he won because he has worked with Jeff Reinert and knows what our residents want and will keep our city on the right path.
It is very important that we all remember to vote on Feb. 11, because we will be voting for two important seats to represent us. Jeff Reinert should be voted in as our next county commissioner and since Rob Rafferty had two years left on the City Council when he was elected mayor, we also need to vote someone in to finish out his council term.
Both Jeff and Rob are supporting Nate Vojtech for City Council. Nate is a great candidate because he is not a one-issue candidate or running with a chip on his shoulder like others. He has years of experience on our Economic Advisory Board and is running for the right reason … to help make good decisions for our city.
Vote for Jeff Reinert for Anoka County Commissioner and Nate Vojtech for Lino Lakes City Council. Both of these residents have lived here a long time, know our area and will be the best to represent us.
Al Moser
Lino Lakes
Editor’s note: The Quad Community Press apologizes for the improper spacing in Mr. Moser’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 14 issue. The error occurred due to a software issue.
