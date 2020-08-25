Paid Letter
Impressed with Kris Fredrick
I have been a special education teacher for almost 40 years. Over 30 of those have been in the Centennial School District. I have always voted for candidates who are supporters of public education who will be helpful to the families I work with and my colleagues in education.
This year, I am very impressed with what I have learned about Kris Fredrick, who is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 38A.
Kris will work to ensure schools have the resources needed to meet the needs of all students—including those with special needs. He believes, as I do, in the importance of making sure that students have access to psychologists and counselors who can support the work of teachers and address the mental health needs of their students. Kris understands the importance of making sure that students have access to job training and apprenticeship programs as well as affordable college opportunities.
Kris has had a variety of experiences in the school system, so he understands the needs of students and educators. He currently works as a technology specialist in the Mounds View School District. He has served on ISD12’s Systems Accountability Committee and was president of Blue Heron’s PTO for two years. He has been a volunteer with the band program at the middle school. He is also the parent of two sons who graduated from Centennial Schools and a daughter who currently is at Centennial Middle School.
This summer I have been volunteering for Kris’ campaign and find him to be extremely organized and very approachable. His time commitment to learning about this community and what its needs are is very impressive. Check out his website at voteforkris.com and then join me in voting for Kris (with a “K”) in November.
Renee Dietz
Circle Pines
Thanks for the warning
In a recent letter to the editor, Lynn Jorris criticized a vote I took to stop Gov. Walz’s end-run around the Legislature in which he directed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to adopt California vehicle emission standards.
Walz’s move is a really bad idea for several reasons, the first being that under the federal Clean Air Act, other states can adopt California’s standards but must then follow them exactly — meaning Minnesota would be at the will of California’s Air Resources Emissions Board when it makes any changes to their standards in the future.
Second, under the MPCA’s scheme, dealerships are forced to stock electric vehicles whether the demand is there or not. In Minnesota, 82% of vehicle sales are SUVs, light-duty trucks, and mini-vans, while California’s most popular vehicle is the Honda Accord. Not only could these rules increase the average cost of a vehicle by $2,000, they could result in a stockpile of unsold, unwanted electric vehicles on dealer’s lots.
Finally, Minnesota does not yet have the charging infrastructure to accommodate a government-mandated huge increase in electric vehicles, especially in Greater Minnesota (or, as Gov. Walz calls it, the land of “rocks and cows”).
On the bigger picture, environmentalists demand electricity generation that is 100% dependent on renewables by 2050, a goal endorsed by Gov. Walz and the Democrats. But we can see how increasing dependence on renewables is playing out in California during its crippling heat wave. Power outages are occurring due to “greening” the power grid with wind and solar (36%) combined with closing dozens of natural gas plants. Because wind and solar are unreliable during peak demand, the state is struggling to keep the lights on and air conditioners blasting. We all want clean energy, but it needs to be reliable.
Electric vehicle mandates to address climate change are fraught with trade-offs, market distortions, bureaucracy and subsidies — which is why there was bipartisan support on the vote to stop the MPCA from implementing its new rule.
In closing, Lynn Jorris tells us that Kris Fredrick, candidate for state representative, supports the MPCA’s proposed California standards. The citizens of 38A thank you for the advance warning!
Linda Runbeck
State Representative, District 38A
Circle Pines
