PAID LETTER
Restore true public service
In today's political climate, we are inundated with fearmongering news stories and phony outrage, and are told to accept this is "politics as usual."
I hope to change that.
My name is Elliott Engen, and I recently had the privilege of earning the GOP endorsement to run in District 36A for the Minnesota House, which includes Lino Lakes, Circle Pines, Centerville, North Oaks and White Bear Township. I am a son, brother, husband and sixth-generation Minnesotan who never intended to run for office but was compelled to do so to change “politics as usual” and restore true public service.
I attended White Bear Lake public schools, where I met my wife, Faith. I graduated from Hamline University, majoring in legal studies and international relations while also playing for the baseball team.
I have worked in manufacturing, the legal field as a prosecution assistant and the criminal division of Hennepin County Courts, and currently serve as public service coordinator for a nonprofit dedicated to conservation efforts for hunting and fishing across the nation.
Experience matters, but integrity is even more crucial, which is what I intend to bring to the Legislature. This is lacking in most aspects of our government.
Career politicians focus on wealth, fame and being big things rather than doing big things. Instead, I will prioritize answering your phone call, serving our communities and bringing greater transparency to St. Paul.
Minnesota is not as safe as it once was. Our students are falling behind and struggle with mental health due to harmful policies toward the pandemic. The economy is setting families back while hindering entrepreneurship and causing stagnation. It’s time to change that.
I'll work to address these issues. Something we can all agree on is that Minnesota should be a great place to live, work and raise a family. To accomplish this, we must hold criminals accountable, put students first and rein in government greed through excessive taxation.
Visit www.elliottengen.com or email me at info@elliottengen.com with any questions.
Elliott Engen
Candidate, MN House- 36A
White Bear Township
Enough is enough
I read with interest the letter from Scott Moehring, “Propaganda mainstream narrative,” April 26 and his letter, “We are the experiment,” Feb. 15. I believe he is right to follow the money and question where the main source of COVID-19 propaganda is coming from. Most of the mainstream media are owned by the same few companies and are largely funded by Big Pharma ads.
They dare not report on early, effective treatments for COVID such as those used by the authors of the book: “Overcoming The Covid Darkness” by Brian Tyson, M.D. and George Fareed, M.D., lest they lose their main source of revenue. They had successfully treated 7,000 COVID patients at the time the book was published. The number has since grown to 10,000. The media outlets that suppressed doctors like this can no longer be trusted sources of information.
Likewise, Google could also be suspect in the suppression of information since it owns two pharmaceutical companies, one in 2013 and one in 2015. Doctors with years of impeccable qualifications were suddenly "misinformation" while very profitable vaccines were given favorable coverage.
But it gets worse. How can we be expected to trust a drug company like Pfizer, who has paid one of the largest health care fraud settlements in U.S. history? We are told that the vaccines are "safe and effective," despite the fact that the FDA (also partially funded by Big Pharma) has been asked for 55 years to release the safety data, a huge red flag. Are we supposed to think this is normal?
We have millions disrespecting the laws of our nation coming through the southern border without permission. The border patrol reports that they are overwhelmed by the influx of persons from over 100 different countries and that soon they will lose control of our southern border completely. Does that constitute an invasion and, if so, what does our citizenship mean?
We are told that we may have to pivot back to mitigation strategies to control the spread of COVID while at the same time there does not seem to be an effort by the federal government to stop COVID and other diseases, some which we have previously eradicated in this country.
When does this stop? It stops when we say ‘no.’ Journalists need to get back to being honest reporters like they used to be, and our elected officials have clearly failed us. It’s time to clean house and, while we’re at it, let’s clean the Senate, too. Enough is enough.
Rose Spanjers
Circle Pines
Thank you from Powerpack
Thank you to all who supported the Powerpack program this school year.
For the 2021-22 school year, the Powerpack program distributed on average 265 packs per week (beginning in September with 177/week and ending in May with 316/week) to the 10 Centennial Schools (one preschool, five elementary schools, one middle school, one high schools and the Centennial Alternative Learning Center and Pines School).
Total packs distributed will be 9,823, with a total of 19,662 pounds of food.
Powerpack is entirely run by volunteers. We rely 100% on food and monetary donations. If you would like to contribute or learn more, please email powerpackdistrict12@gmail.com
Julia Anderson and the entire Powerpack Team
