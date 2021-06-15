Truth about our dark history
Until a few weeks ago, I had never heard of critical race theory. This is probably because it was only taught at a college level or higher setting. But now we’re being fed misinformation about what it is and what it hopes to accomplish.
According to Wikipedia, “Critical race theory (CRT) is an academic movement of civil rights scholars and activists in the United States who seek to critically examine the law as it intersects with issues of race and to challenge mainstream liberal approaches to racial justice. Critical race theory examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism.”
As an example of how to apply CRT, the U.S. Constitution states that black people can be counted as 3/5 of a white person and that Indians are savages. This type of belief and verbiage had great influence on our laws and how black and brown people have been treated.
Of course, we have progressed beyond this and we hope to progress further so that things like redlining never happens again. It has never been brought into secondary or primary schools; if it was, it probably would involve telling the truth about our dark history of slavery, discrimination and segregation.
It is not anti-white, it is not anti-Christian, and it is not anti-family values. Anyone who claims this is blowing smoke, and you should be very wary of what they are shouting about. To hold the belief that laws and institutions in this country have never discriminated is to put your head in the sand. To acknowledge it is a part of the healing we must do.
Sandra Trudeau
Lino Lakes
Equity audit responsible thing to do
During antebellum and the Civil War, it was illegal to possess or pass along anti-slavery pamphlets in the South. Those standing opposed to equity have always attempted to limit the spread of information and to twist the debate.
The fight for equity at Centennial Schools, the district from which both my wife and myself graduated, appears to have followed this trend. The debate surrounding this necessary and responsible measure has devolved into those who believe that "critical race theory" is something it is not screaming in fear at those who would see a better, more equitable education for all students. Their attempts to derail the conversation about this idea only shows their lack of confidence in their own ideas when put to the test of reality.
So let's state a few facts for anyone who might read this: CRT is not the same thing as teaching racially sensitive perspectives in an equitable way. What it is, in short, is a collegiate-level study of how race and systemic discrimination intersects with the law. There is not a high school in America that is teaching CRT, but the misinformed panic over it has and will continue to harm the education of our students.
Schools have a responsibility to ensure that they are giving every student the best possible opportunity in education, and we can't identify problems or potential problems without careful research and auditing our current practices. Centennial is a growing, diversifying area. Young parents of all backgrounds are moving to the district and asking themselves if this is the best place for their child to get an education. Any good school district would be asking that of themselves year in and year out.
Those of us who went to Centennial know it's not perfect, and there are places to improve. But for administrative voices and elected officials on the school board, these problems will likely not be known and solutions cannot be presented until a thorough, investigative audit is completed and solutions are recommended. Enacting the equity audit is the responsible thing to do for Centennial Schools.
Ryan Nelson-Cain
Mounds View
2011 Centennial alumnus
CRT takes us backward
After reading recent articles about equity and the Centennial School District, I did a little digging into the equity movement and critical race theory. What I found was concerning! Generally, CRT is an academic idea that America is racist from head to toe and so all of its “systems” need to be destroyed and rebuilt. Although proponents may not call it critical race theory, the work, under the guise of equity, builds on CRT ideologies, especially racism being systemic. Is this an accurate and true depiction of America? No country is without its flaws, and though there is room for improvement, there has been much progress made. However, CRT seems to take us backward by separating people based on race. How will that bring people together? What will teaching equity, instead of equality, look like in the classroom? If Centennial is going to teach that kids are different and unequal, based on their skin color, this would be wrong. I would be opposed to that, and I hope many of you would be, as well.
Steve Gerlach
Circle Pines
How will this bring people together?
There has been a lot of discussion about equity in the Centennial School District as of late, and it concerns me because it is creating division in our community … We believe we all can agree that we want all students to be treated fairly and equally regardless of race. We all want our schools to foster a learning environment where all students feel welcome. But Equity Alliance seems to focus its work based on skin color, and that is just not right. How will that bring people together? Excellence is what we need in our district, not indoctrination! We are opposed to any curriculum, teaching or training that differentiates people based on their racial background. That’s not only divisive, it’s just plain wrong.
Mark and Theresa Reeves
Circle Pines
‘Rooted and grounded in love’
I awakened this morning to see these words from my church’s mission statement, “Rooted and grounded in love.” These words spark my imagination and speak to my heart, becoming more than mere words. I live at the end of the neighborhood block and am able to watch younger families laugh, play and enjoy living life. This is what I want for ALL members of our community.
To help make this possible, I support the equity work being done by the Centennial School Board. After attending my first school board meeting on June 7, I saw other members of the community reaching out for the same goal of achieving that equity. “Equity” refers to fairness and justice and differs in important ways from the meaning of equality. Equality refers to the same for all while equity means recognizing that we do not all start from the same place and we must acknowledge and make adjustments to address those imbalances with the end goal in mind. The process of achieving equity is ONGOING, requiring us to identify and overcome intentional and unintentional barriers arising from unconscious biases and the racism built into our societal and economic structures.
I believe the Centennial School Board, through its proposed undertaking of an equity audit, is in the process of identifying the challenges we face and the steps we need to take to achieve the goal of equity within our schools. I appreciate the administration and staff’s efforts to grow. In the words of Amanda Gorman, “We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation and become our future. For there is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it. If only we are brave enough to be it.”
I end as I began, “Rooted and grounded in love.”
Kathleen Erno
Lino Lakes
