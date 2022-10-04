AID LETTER
Put kids first
Centennial School Board Member Tom Knisely has lived in our community for 20 years. In that time, he and his wife Bridget have volunteered hundreds upon hundreds of hours on behalf of kids in our community. That’s how I met them. Between the two of them, they have organized and ran fundraising campaigns that have raised just shy of $40,000 to benefit youth sports in Centennial.
I’m voting to reelect Tom Knisely to the Centennial School Board because I trust him to do what he has always done — put kids first.
Heidi Hansen
Circle Pines
PAID LETTER
Voting for3
This year’s Centennial School Board election is hotly contested. There are seven candidates campaigning hard for four seats on the school board. So, who should you vote for?
If you want schools fully open, unmasked and focused on academics, not activism, then Tom Knisely, Gloria Murphy and Craig Johnson are the candidates for you. Their number one priority is making up for the learning loss our kids have endured during the pandemic. They also support smaller class sizes, more mental health supports for kids in crisis and keeping politics out of the classroom.
All three have experience in local government. Tom Knisely serves on the Centennial School Board and the school board for Intermediate School District 916. Gloria Murphy serves the city of Lexington as a Park Board, Planning and Zoning commissioner. Craig Johnson has served the city of Lino Lakes as a member of the city’s Charter Commission.
The other four candidates, who are running as a slate, have advocated publicly for school lockdowns and mandatory masking and are supported by Take Action Minnesota, a left-wing progressive organization operated by DFL activists. We don’t want candidates pushing their political agenda on the school board.
On the ballot, you will be able to vote for up to four school board members. But I’ll be voting only for three. Gloria Murphy, Craig Johnson and Tom Knisely.
Jill Anderson
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Don’t be fooled
Elliott Engen, an opponent of legalized abortion who is running for the Minnesota House in District 36A, has frequently made statements suggesting that abortion should not be a concern during November’s midterm election. He often repeats a Republican talking point, that the right to abortion is settled law in Minnesota, and that even if a “trifecta” of Republicans hold the Senate, the House and the Governorship, it won’t be an issue. Does this sound eerily familiar to you? It should! We heard the same disingenuous tripe from Republicans prior to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade, essentially ending 50 years of reproductive freedom for women in states across this country.
Make no mistake, while the right to an abortion is not literally on the ballot in Minnesota this election cycle, Elliott Engen is. This young man wants you to believe that candidates concerned about women’s reproductive rights are just trying to generate “clicks, cash and outrage.” It is clear by his cynical and cavalier attitude that he does not understand how serious this issue is for a solid majority of Minnesotans. If elected, however, he would most certainly take every opportunity to use his seat in the House of Representatives to strip Minnesota women of their reproductive rights.
Luckily, we have another option. Susie Strom, Engen’s opponent in the 36A House race, can be trusted to fight for women’s reproductive freedom. As a mom, an attorney, and a U.S. Army veteran who currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserve, Susie believes that women should have the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions. When elected, she will work tirelessly to ensure that right is maintained in Minnesota. Vote for Susie Strom.
Debra Price-Ellingstad
White Bear Lake
