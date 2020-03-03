P&ZB deliberations
The reporting in a recent article covering the proposed Nadeau Acres development, discussed at the Feb. 12 Lino Lakes Planning and Zoning Board (P&ZB) meeting, missed some key points.
Not reported in the article was the considerable time spent by the P&ZB and city staff to listen to nearby residents and carefully consider the concerns that were raised, particularly those regarding existing stormwater drainage issues and possible future impacts to stormwater runoff.
The P&ZB then voted, but not “despite concerns” as stated in the article. The vote was taken only after board members carefully considered all of the concerns along with the assessments provided by city staff. This included an in-depth engineering analysis from the city engineer and other inputs from the city planner.
The nature of future development of all types within the city is described in the Lino Lakes Comprehensive Plan. The Nadeau Acres property is appropriately guided to become a neighborhood of single-family homes, much like most of the residential neighborhoods in our city.
We on the P&ZB can certainly empathize with our neighbors who live at the edges of undeveloped land and prize the open views and relative solitude. However, the rights of adjacent landowners to use their properties as allowed by the Comprehensive Plan and city ordinances also must be respected.
The P&ZB is comprised of fellow Lino Lakes residents. We have the same hopes and concerns as the rest of our community and strive to preserve the great way of life we have in our city. In addition to stormwater runoff and traffic issues, important community amenities — parks and trails for example — are always central to the P&ZB deliberations. Not just for the present, but by taking into account how developments will play out in the future.
Michael Root
Lino Lakes Planning and Zoning Board
