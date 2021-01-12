But what if hospitals are overwhelmed?
Runbeck, Raleigh and Chamberlain all were published in the Jan. 5 Quad Press and stated that the COVID-19 pandemic should not shut down schools, restaurants, etc. My proposal is that no person, especially a politician, should be allowed to say things like this without also telling us how they would plan to support our heroic hospitals, emergency responders and medical providers if they are overwhelmed with new cases. This holds true for parents who say sports should continue without restrictions. Ignoring the impact to the medical system should not be allowed!
Laurie Tralle
Lino Lakes
Not one nickel to the Y
After the YMCA abdicated its commitment to Lino Lakes and two other communities after they fundraised, spent taxpayer monies and brought together communities for over 15 years, they pull out just as the economy is recovering from COVID. I, for one, will not give them one red cent towards other location dues, contributions or fundraisers—ever. There are plenty of other private gym choices that stick by the contracts they sign...
James Dame
Blaine
