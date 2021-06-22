Denying equity action is inherently racist
Many adults in the Centennial School District are opposed to the proposed equity audit. I ask those people to truly reflect on why they feel that way. How does this measure hurt you? Are you worried it will uncover racist actions?
An equity audit may or may not uncover learning achievement gaps for students of color or nontraditional backgrounds, a lack of representation, inadequate resources or harassment by their peers. These students are our children and our future. They deserve the very best. If the audit uncovers any of the aforementioned scenarios, then it will only help them reach their highest potential and create a safe space for everyone. If it uncovers nothing, then no harm, no foul.
This isn’t Marxism (which is a socioeconomic ideology, not a racial one), it isn’t “cancel culture,” and it isn’t false information. It’s simply listening to the voices that have been silenced for a long time. To grow, we are supposed to challenge our viewpoints, to listen to the other side, and to recognize that we have made mistakes and reconcile them. It’s okay to admit we taught a racist and white-centric view of history. It’s okay to admit that not everything has to be done one way. The most important thing is that we learn from it, and that we change.
Opposing racial equity measures shows that you are comfortable with denying rights to people of color. It is inherently racist to say that you are uncomfortable with racial equity. If you are uncomfortable with people having the same rights you do, then you are probably benefitting from their lack of rights. I ask you once again to reflect and do the right thing.
Espen Fredrick
Lino Lakes
We can do better
We can do better. We HAVE to for our kids. Without the knowledge of things we could improve, how will we ever grow? I’ve heard some things recently about how much PROGRESS we’ve made since the Civil Rights Movement began. But we didn’t get to this place because we kept doing things the same. We are here because of the changes we made when we realized we could be doing things differently, and because enough of us were open to paving a different path.
But change is hard. Acknowledging that we haven’t been getting it right or don’t have all the answers is even harder. But it’s necessary if we are going to improve. The equity audit is necessary for Centennial School District. We need a knowledgeable outside party to look at our educational system and help us understand how we can be doing a better job of supporting and educating ALL of our kids.
Because the reality is, we don’t all come from the same background or socioeconomic place. We don’t all have the same color skin or cultural background, practice the same religion, identify as the same gender or have the same sexual orientation. We aren’t all able-bodied and perform all activities the same. We don’t all start in the same place, regardless of what you want to believe. We are all different, and it’s important we acknowledge those differences. We can no longer assume everyone starts in the same place, has the same obstacles and then treat everyone the same.
This is the definition of equity. It is acknowledging that we all start in these different places, and not just with regard to race, and then asking these people and ourselves how we can improve our systems and communities so that we will all have an equal chance at the same opportunities in school and beyond.
I’m concerned about this community and the fear-filled messaging I see and hear surrounding equity and race. If we really love and care about our kids and our communities, we will listen and ask how we can help.
Katie Brula
Blaine
