I would like to thank the Quad Community Press for publishing the 2022 Voters Guide. This is particularly useful this year, as there are several office and board positions to vote on and, for me, several candidates whom I am not familiar with.
The guide provides voters with basic information on each candidate and where the candidate stands on issues relevant to many voters. Thanks also for encouraging people to vote and providing information to aid persons who may be new to the voting process.
Steve Heiskary
Lino Lakes
Vote Susie Strom for District 36A
Last week I sent in my absentee ballot for Susie Strom for the Minnesota House, District 36A.
As a citizen of Circle Pines, I would be proud to be represented by such a well-rounded and high-achieving woman. Strom is an attorney and a U.S. army veteran.
She brings a diversity of thought based on her personal experiences to a historically “purple” district. For example, as a mother of two young daughters and the daughter of a teacher, Strom values education and believes that every student should have access to quality education. As a former Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) student this was a very important point to me, as this program saved me thousands of dollars and was one of many factors that allowed me to graduate debt free.
The way Strom values education makes me confident that she will advocate for the needs of all students if she’s elected.
Not only that, but Strom is a former military prosecutor. This unique experience taught her about the needs of law enforcement as well as victims of crime.
She is also an advocate for Minnesota’s biodiversity and natural resources, something many of my friends in White Bear Lake would be proud to hear after the Water Gremlin fiasco.
I encourage voters in 36A to visit Strom’s website stromformn.com to learn more about her, and to support her in the upcoming election.
Katie Leibel
Circle Pines
Takes his responsibility seriously
Finally, a politician who doesn’t “go along to get along.” That politician is Sen. Roger Chamberlain, and we’re lucky we have a leader like this.
In early September, Sen. Chamberlain issued a report on his committee’s findings on the fraud in food programs for kids administered by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). In his report, he brought to light the appalling failures at the agency that led to $250 million in fraud, the largest COVID relief fraud in the nation — the only such fraud, reported to date, in the entire nation.
Last spring, after 200 FBI agents executed search warrants across the state, Chamberlain’s committee held three public hearings in the Senate K-12 Education Committee and zeroed in on MDE’s stunning failure to do its fiduciary duty.
What Chamberlain’s committee uncovered was eye-opening. While MDE employees said they suspected fraud, they did almost nothing to identify and prevent any of the theft. They conducted “desk audits,” then even stopped doing that. They approved reimbursement for hundreds of thousands of meals served from vacant storefronts and third-floor apartments.
The U.S. attorney used the word “staggering” to describe the amount of fraud and how it was carried out. Nonetheless, MDE apparently missed all of it. MDE actually said its process worked. The fraud went one for 11 months. It began in May 2020 and continued until April 2021, when MDE finally notified the FBI.
Indictments have been brought against 47 defendants, who claimed they were serving food to needy children but instead were buying houses, luxury cars, resort property in Kenya, jewelry and international vacations.
Fraud was allowed due to laxness in government oversight. Thankfully, we have a state senator like Sen. Chamberlain who takes his responsibility seriously and is determined that on his watch, the bad apples will be rooted out.
Steve Gerlach
Circle Pines
What have Republican candidates really done for our schools?
I have seen far too many paid letters the past few weeks for Republican candidates that use fear and misinformation to motivate well-meaning people to vote against their own self-interests.
For example, Sen. Roger Chamberlain has consistently claimed to be a champion for education, yet year after year our Centennial School Board asks for money to cover essential budgets in our district, such as the Special Education budget. The cost to educate students with special needs is higher than the aid that is provided to districts by the state. Districts then have to use money from the general education fund, increasing the cross subsidy to support special education expenses. His response is often “Sorry, not this year!”
In 2022, our state had a surplus windfall where Chamberlain could have provided many resources to our children who are behind due to gaps in learning and mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic and could have provided funding to cover the cross-subsidy budget. However, he used the excuse of “we aren’t in a budget year” to deny our kids the extra resources they desperately needed, by making sure our schools received $0 from the surplus.
Sen. Chamberlain also takes credit for funding the LETRS teacher training program, which may help with literacy gaps but does nothing to help students who have other academic, social, physical, behavioral or mental health needs.
Heather Gustafson testified as a teacher in his Senate Education Committee Hearing for SF 4113 back in April. She outlined the resources our kids need to overcome the academic gaps created by the pandemic. Heather has been working for our children far before she even thought of running against Chamberlain. Heather has the perspective of an educator that is desperately needed in our state Senate.
We are never going to get equitable funding for our tax-poor school district with Chamberlain in office. This November, please give Heather Gustafson, Susie Strom, Brion Curran and Jeanne Hendricks a chance to do something for our communities and schools.
Renee Dietz
Circle Pines
Candidate supports Rush Line
I am writing to express my disappointment in DFL state Senate candidate Heather Gustafson for her support of building the Rush Line through White Bear Lake. Her strong support of the project expressed in a recent candidate forum shows a lack of understanding of the needs of White Bear Lake residents. The project has been soundly rejected by the community from Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike.
I believe instead we need someone who will listen to residents and fight for our interests at the Capitol. I am supporting Sen. Roger Chamberlain for state Senate because he has demonstrated a willingness to bring community members together from different backgrounds to advocate for our best interests. Sen. Chamberlain, unlike Heather Gustafson, opposed the Rush Line and helped stop it. He stood with the vast majority of residents against the Met Council’s costly plan and sponsored legislation to require the Met Council to secure City Council approval.
Sen. Chamberlain still advocated for improving our overall transportation system. He supports investing in our road and bridge infrastructure by providing a steady stream of funding through the rededication of the existing auto parts sales tax. The plan has a wide coalition of support from both business and labor groups.
I don’t know what Heather Gustafson’s plan is to improve our transportation infrastructure other than her support of the costly Rush Line. A gas tax increase? Fee increases? Do nothing? She doesn’t list transportation as one of her priorities on her website or include any information on her position.
Transportation is an issue that should have nothing to do with partisan politics. It’s about listening to your constituents about their needs, investing in smart projects that benefit the public and having the vision to make sure our infrastructure is properly maintained. I believe Roger Chamberlain understands this and has worked across the aisle for many years to get things done. I will be voting for Roger Chamberlain on Nov. 8.
Jill Fisher-MacIntosh
White Bear Lake
