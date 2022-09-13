PAID LETTER
Chamberlain deserves our vote
I am enjoying the aspect of legislative campaigning expressed through letters to the editor. They do precipitate further thought and communication around shared values, even though viewed differently.
The most recent salvo included a pair of missives addressing climate change, one a paid letter supporting Ms. Gustafson while lambasting Senator Chamberlain, the other in support of clean-energy products and businesses, as well as federal subsidies included in recent legislation.
I too advocate and practice environmental stewardship in my own limited fashion. Beyond that I try to cultivate a global perspective and full-ranging analysis of the environmental and energy challenges we’re facing. Hence, I struggle with the paid endorsement.
For example, the author mentions concerns of toxic chemicals, dangerous mining practices, poor air quality and more. Yet is this to apply only to Minnesota, or to places where lithium is extracted? From my reading, the process is toxic to air and water, affecting nearby communities (and we think sweat shops are bad). Over a half million gallons of water are needed to produce one ton of lithium. Have ESG investors looked into this? Or looked the other way?
Yet another example: windmills require vast amounts of steel. The mining, logistics and production of said steel are all fossil-fuel dependent. And the windmill will never produce an energy return on investment. More “dirty” energy is burned to make and install it than it produces in a lifetime.
Then we get to recycling at any product’s end of use. There is no infrastructure at present to handle half-ton batteries in any great volume. Will that too have to be built and processed with the muscle of fossil fuels? And where? My backyard, yours, or elsewhere?
Renewable energy has historically only worked in subsistence economies. I’m all for clean energy, but not by placing at risk our complex economy and our citizens. A robust, rational realism should trump what appear to be provincial nimbyistic shibboleths. In this Senator Chamberlain is serving his constituents well and deserves our vote.
James Nash
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Thank you Roger Chamberlain
Through a private diagnosis I discovered my son was dyslexic and would struggle with reading, writing and spelling. Though he qualified for support, I discovered our public schools lacked the specific training in the literacy required. I learned that I wasn’t alone, 17-20% of the population struggles with literacy due to this often undiagnosed, unsupported disability.
I connected with other local parents who were disheartened that none of our children were getting the specific help needed. Our only option was seeking private instruction outside of the schools. Our kids were in crisis and their futures were at stake! How can we have equity in education when literacy success is privatized? We formed a grassroots organization centered on improving literacy outcomes for all students, especially those with dyslexia.
In 2013 we contacted Sen. Roger Chamberlain to help us. He listened to our experiences! He understood the barriers and societal impacts that low literacy has on families, communities, and our state. He saw a clear link between literacy, the achievement gap and equity. He supported our mission to ensure that every child regardless of socio-economic status or color or race has access to lessons in literacy to become proficient readers.
With Sen. Chamberlain’s steadfast commitment, leadership, and work across the aisle on this bipartisan issue, here we are almost a decade later. We have accomplished the impossible! We have state laws that define dyslexia, require identification through screening, and provide supports to educators (who desperately want to help). We also have a specialist at the Minnesota Department of Education and statewide funding for educator training in the Science of Reading (structured literacy), which was recommended by the U.S. Congress 21 years ago.
As an individual who struggled through the entirety of my Minnesota educational years due to unidentified, unsupported dyslexia, these laws are a dream come true. Thanks to Sen Chamberlain’s continued commitment to children’s education, they will not be left out or left without when it comes to such a critical life skill.
Thank you, Sen. Chamberlain!
Rachel Berger
Hugo
PAID LETTER
Vote on Nov. 8
The midterm election date is approaching soon, so I am encouraging my fellow residents to start educating themselves about important issues affecting their families. Are you tired of rising crime in our neighborhoods? Troubled with the high costs of groceries and gas? Worried about our children’s futures due to declines in math and reading scores? Alarmed with the rise of addiction and mental health problems in our society?
There are so many things going the wrong direction right now, but the good news is that we all have the choice to do something about it. Vote on Nov. 8 for representatives who will stand up for the families in our community. Parents need to be heard at schools and have a louder voice and influence in their children’s education. Families need more help dealing with mental health and fighting addiction.
We all need to feel safe again, and to have a larger margin between the basic costs of living and our take home pay. Don’t be swayed by news headlines and social media posts by your friends, but rather visit the websites of everyone on the ballot and make informed decisions.
For these reasons, I am supporting the election of Dr. Scott Jensen for Minnesota Governor, the re-election of Rep. Tom Emmer (6th District) to the U.S. Congress, the re-election of MN Senator Roger Chamberlain, and the election of Elliott Engen to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Tana DeBoer
Lino Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.