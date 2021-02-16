Journey program has room for growth
The article in the Feb. 2 issue of the Quad Community Press, “Journey students continue to overcome obstacles amid pandemic” was misleading. It was quoted that the program is “tailored to each student’s specific needs.” We have had several issues with this program that stems back to even before we graduated from Centennial High School.
The first being that no representative came to our student’s last high school Individual Education Plan (IEP) meeting for any sort of transition, to getting an email to all new parents/students inviting us to a meeting that was scheduled a few hours later, to having schedule changes without notice.
While this program may fit well for some young adults, it is our opinion that it is not a good fit for young adults that are at the lower functioning level. We have had to fight for an appropriate education for our student every step of the way.
A new curriculum had to be created as there was none that was appropriate for our student. There was pushback to this decision from the program.
The article makes the Journey Program sound as if there is no room for growth, and that even during this pandemic things were going well. Things, however, are not as rosy as this article has led you to believe.
Carla Ratgen
Lino Lakes
Congrats to Press
Congratulations to you, Shannon, and the other winners at Press Publications for taking home three Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) awards!
Since moving back to the Twin Cities five years ago to be near family, we so appreciate being in the know about what's going on in our community, and the Quad Community Press is a major contributor to our feeling connected.
Karen and Jim Cox
Circle Pines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.