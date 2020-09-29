PAID LETTER
Re-elect Chamberlain
I simply want to thank Sen. Roger Chamberlain, chairman of the Minnesota Senate Tax Committee, for his efforts in providing tax relief to many Minnesotans. He led the way in reducing the tax burden on small businesses and farmers; he provided relief for senior citizens with Social Security tax reductions; and he supported relief for paying off student debt.
He made an income tax reduction for the middle class the core of his 2019 tax bill - the first in twenty years. It’s clear Sen. Chamberlain understands the concerns of taxpayers like me and is working every day for us.
These accomplishments are hard fought, and thankfully, Sen. Chamberlain and his Republican colleagues are standing firm for taxpayers. Their tax reductions have helped countless Minnesota families and businesses.
Please vote to keep Republicans in the majority in the Senate. And join me in re-electing a truly fine senator, Sen. Roger Chamberlain.
Janet Logid
Lino Lakes
Fredrick will help close achievement gaps
Minnesota’s education disparities are a crisis, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis report released in October of 2019. Due to the large disparities across race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status, Minnesota is one of the worst states in the country for education achievement gaps. We need someone in the state legislature that will be a voice for addressing these achievement gaps.
Kris Fredrick is a proven advocate for public education. He has chosen to have his own children attend public schools in the Centennial School District and has volunteered in the district in several capacities. He helps with the band and music program. He has also served two terms as the president of the Blue Heron Elementary PTO, and has been a member of the district’s Systems Accountability Committee. Probably most telling is that Kris left a 21-year legal career to share his technology knowledge and experience with staff and students through his new role as a Technology Specialist with Highview Middle School, in the Mounds View District.
As our state representative, Kris will work on behalf of Minnesotans to ensure that schools have the resources needed to meet the needs of all students. He will work to improve accessibility to school psychologists and counselors and support our teachers in addressing the mental health needs of their students. And, he will work to ensure that a college education is affordable for Minnesota’s students and expand access to job training and apprenticeship programs.
As a Title I Reading Teacher in the Centennial School District, I am keenly aware of the impact education has on people’s socioeconomic status. I encourage you to vote for Kris Fredrick for Minnesota House District 38A to help close the education achievement gaps in Minnesota.
Juli Smith
Lino Lakes
Leadership matters
The upcoming election is consequential in so many ways. My 27-year-long career as a licensed school nurse and my graduate education as a social worker led me to ask Kris Fredrick, candidate for District 38A state representative, about his plans to address education issues.
I worked every day to reduce barriers to learning so that teachers could focus on teaching and all students were fully able to participate in the classroom. Kris was eager to discuss the myriad challenges now facing schools.
As a technology specialist in a middle school, Kris is well positioned to see these challenges firsthand. Kris shares my concern that the number of support staff — such as licensed school nurses, school social workers and school psychologists — needs to be increased so that these important services are more available to all students and families, especially in these challenging times.
Extraordinary challenges lay open extraordinary opportunities. Societal disparities have been revealed. As Angelina Jolie has said, “Life comes with many challenges. The ones that should not scare us are the ones we take on and take control of.”
Leadership matters. Kris Fredrick is someone I trust to take on these challenges and opportunities to move us forward together.
Kim Kelso
Circle Pines
