Blame COVID
Many families in our community are angry now. Parents are angry that schools have moved to distance learning. People are angry that they have had to dial back on social activities, in-person dining and sports. This is not pleasant for anyone. I would encourage everyone to think hard about where that anger is being directed.
Don’t be angry at teachers. They want to be face to face in the classroom but know that at this time it's not safe for their students or their own health. Distance learning is not easy for anyone, and it is substantially more work for educators. It is so much more than just “learning how to do a Zoom call” that I saw on one social media post. The technology and time involved in implementing it is immense
Don’t be angry at principals and administrators of the school district. They need to make decisions based on health information that is being shared with them from Anoka County, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Department of Education. They are responsible for the health and safety of students AND staff. Staffing shortages (both licensed staff and para-professionals) have been an ongoing struggle this school year.
Don’t be angry at the governor. He is trying to make decisions that will keep Minnesotans alive and keep our economy running. No matter what direction he goes, someone will be impacted in a negative way. He is like the goalie in a hockey game — a zero or a hero, depending on your perspective.
Don’t be angry at the CDC and health care workers making recommendations. Yes, some of the guidance has changed since March when this virus started to explode in our country. This is likely to happen as more research is done and more information is gathered.
If you want to be angry — be angry at the virus. It has changed how we work, learn and interact with others. If I’m going to be angry, I choose to be angry at the virus and not the people who have to deal with it. My suggestion: #BlameCOVID
Renee Dietz
Early Childhood Special Education Lead Teacher
Thank you to teachers, district staff
I am Cora Johnson, a fifth grade Rice Lake Elementary student. I would like to thank the teachers and staff of the Centennial district for working, even though there is a pandemic. They are showing that they care about students like me. The student teacher, Ms. Gajeski, who was learning in our class had to not only learn how to teach in person, but how to create workable systems for students online. My teacher Ms. Cashman does an amazing job of teaching her and the rest of us. To work during a pandemic is extremely hard. I don't know exactly what it's like, but I know that they are doing hard things that I find amazing and inspiring. I would also like to thank my peers for being there, online, or in person, for being supportive and wearing masks to keep themselves and others safe. Even though it's disappointing that in-person school in my area has been canceled as of Nov. 23, I know my teachers are working harder than ever to keep us learning and safe.
Cora Johnson
Lino Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.