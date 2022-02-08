Term limits need to be adopted
When talking about term limits, we usually think about the U.S. Congress or the U.S. Senate — people like Nancy Pelosi or Mitch McConnell. What about at the local level?
Cities, counties and school boards are being run by multiple-term holders. Why is that? Are they that devoted to the public that they continue to run term after term, seeking no personal gain? Do they think they are the only ones that can run the city/county/school board because “they” know what is best? Are they receiving some kickbacks in the form of money, celebrity or influence when passing a certain new bill or project from private donors?
Only they can answer the question as to why they continue to run. Term limits need to be adopted to help keep local career politicians from benefiting from the public they serve.
We the public for decades have not been paying attention to what is happening in our own cities, counties and school boards.
John Adams, a Founding Father of this country, once said, “There is danger from all men. The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty.”
Jabari Muhammad
Lexington
Answer valid concerns
I read the letter “Where is Sen. Roger Chamberlain?” from Jason Spitzer with great interest on Feb. 1. He cites the August 2020 Minnesota Reformer, with which I’m not familiar, as his source for some disturbing information. Do you deny what it says, Roger?
If I had children in Centennial Schools, I’d be concerned about having a representative who retweets a post by that shooter who killed the five people in Denver! And if I were a parent of a child of color, I’d be VERY concerned with his post saying “the proper rulers of the world are white men,” and having him serve as chair of the Education Finance and Policy Committee!
His opponent in the last election, Justin Stofferahan, almost defeated him. I don’t know Stofferahan, but perhaps he’ll try again so we don’t have to be embarrassed to have our community represented by someone who supports the fascist ideas Jason enumerates, and then blocks his Twitter profile from our view. Why are you hiding it, Roger? Don’t we have a right to know what you think?
My husband and I attended a Town Hall meeting about eight years ago with Sen. Chamberlain. I’d read that he was opposed to HF826, a bill against school bullying. As an educator, I wanted to know why he’d be opposed to such legislation. He said when he was young, he’d been bullied and called “four eyes” because he wore glasses. And he turned out OK. When I tried to point out that there was a difference between teasing, which all children do, and bullying, which causes depression and anger to the point of driving a child to take his or her own life (and when a gun is readily available, maybe the bully’s too), he ignored me and walked away. I was incredulous.
So, I add my query to the previous writer: “Where are you, Roger? It’s time to answer the valid concerns of your constituents.”
Kathleen Ziegler
Lino Lakes
