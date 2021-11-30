School board chaos and disarray
The Centennial School Board has been in chaos and disarray since the May 10 meeting.
Meetings have been regularly attended by loud community members who refuse to follow proper procedures.
A member of the school board even recently resigned. Her seat was to be filled at the Nov. 22 special board meeting. During that meeting, Chairwoman Guthmueller aggressively silenced member Kathy Timm several times. Member Timm was chided and not allowed to ask her question during the candidate interviews.
This behavior is unbecoming of a chairwoman who is supposed to be leading our district. Ultimately, Bob Vollbrecht was selected to fill the open seat. It seems the board does not follow its own conflict of interest policy, as Bob Vollbrecht’s spouse is actively employed by the Centennial School District.
This is also true of Suzy Guthmueller. Her daughter is also an active employee in the district. Bob Vollbrecht also shares some common ground with Tom Knisely, as both have been involved in litigation unbecoming of a board member. Bob’s seat, along with Knisley’s, Guthmueller’s and Kathy Timm’s will be up in the fall of 2022.
Jessica Schwinn
Centerville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.