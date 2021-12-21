It does not fit
First, I would like to second everything Mr. Nelson said in his Dec. 14th letter. The proposed apartment project does not fit with the surrounding area, it does not fit on the land, it does not fit within the city guidelines and it certainly does not fit the community.
For anyone who is confused by what is being proposed, drive south on Lexington toward Lake Drive and look at the Landings of Lexington. They are hideously out of scale, being four stories high, with the surrounding one-story neighborhood.
The proposed land in Lino Lakes is currently not zoned for residential. However, the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan lists the property as a Signature Gateway District, which allows an absolute maximum of 15 housing units per acre, not 30.5 units per acre as the developers are requesting for a total of 350 units. The Signature Gateway District designation specifies this as an entrance to our city. Is this the entrance we want, a giant four-story apartment complex?
In addition, there is the issue of where to park 350 or more cars. Developers may tell you “under the apartments,” but the water table in Lino Lakes is shallow and that is likely not feasible. Also, the intersection at Main Street and Lake Drive is already too congested at certain times of the day and does not need to become more so.
I believe the 2040 Comprehensive Plan is in place to control unbridled and nonconforming growth, which this project is. Everyone I have spoken with is appalled at the thought of a project like this marring our city.
I lived in Minneapolis for a number of years and moved to Lino Lakes 25 years ago to leave behind buildings, buses and high-density living. I wanted room to breathe and grass and trees to enjoy. I don't mind driving 5 miles to get to a grocery store. Please do not assassinate the character of our city and community for money!
Dane Olson
Lino Lakes
Yes, Virginia
Eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the editor of New York’s Sun, and the quick response was printed as an unsigned editorial Sept. 21, 1897. The work of veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church has since become history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, appearing in part or as a whole in dozens of languages in books, movies and other editorials, and on posters and stamps.
DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old.
Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.
Papa says, “If you see it in THE SUN it’s so.”
Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?
VIRGINIA O’HANLON.
115 WEST NINETY-FIFTH STREET
VIRGINIA, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.
Yes, VIRGINIA, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no VIRGINIAS. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
You may tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, VIRGINIA, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.
No Santa Claus! Thank God! He lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.