Mail-in voting could cause more voter fraud
In response to Patricia Benoy’s letter that promoted mail-in voting and stated that she has been an election judge for eight years, I ask why she does not seem to know how easy it is currently to vote via absentee ballot for a full 46 days before an election. Voters can request an absentee ballot from their city for any election and any reason.
Adding mail-in voting to our already loose election laws would change our system so that so that hundreds of thousands will be mailed to deceased persons, noncitizens and ineligible felons, as well as to people who now live at the address that formerly belonged to the registered voter. This could cause even more voter fraud, wasting legitimate votes. Each and every legal vote is too precious to be allowed to be nullified by the ballot of an ineligible voter.
In 2018, the Minnesota Legislative Auditor identified 26,000 people who voted even though their records were marked “challenged,” showing that they failed an eligibility check. The auditor looked at a sample of those and concluded that ineligible people are voting in Minnesota elections.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and the Minnesota Democrats do not respect the sanctity of the ballot box. They never voice any concern for preventing voter fraud.
Simon has admitted that the voter registration database contains possibly hundreds of thousands of records with incorrect information. The Democrat mantra of “never let a crisis go to waste” is plain to see in the current pandemic. By creating mail-in voting, the right to cheat is clearly in the proposal. This is a dream world for fraudsters, who will jam ballot boxes.
Your vote is precious. Contact Gov. Walz via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or 651-201-3400. Contact Rep. Linda Runbeck at 651-296-2907. Contact Sen. Roger Chamberlain at 651-296-1253.
Mary Ann McDougal
Lino Lakes
Thank you from Powerpack
Thank you to all who supported the Powerpack program this school year as our volunteers worked to distribute weekend food to students experiencing hunger in the Centennial School District.
COVID-19 affected our operations when schools had to switch to online learning, but we are preparing for the upcoming school year. Meanwhile, the school district has continued to supply breakfast and lunch to all students in need and the Centennial Community Food Shelf is distributing food to families as well.
For the 2019-20 school year the Powerpack program:
• Total packs: 8,306
(average 297 per week)
• Monies spent: $20,765
• Average cost per pack: $2.50
• Total pounds for 2019/2020 school year: 20,054
(average 2.4 pounds per bag)
Powerpack is entirely run by volunteers, and we rely 100% on food and monetary donations. If you would like to contribute or are interested in learning more, please email us at powerpackdistrict12@gmail.com.
A sincere, heartfelt thanks from the entire Powerpack Team.
Julia Anderson
Powerpack Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.