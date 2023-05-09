Protect wolves
It is critical to protect the wolves of Minnesota.
Wolves live in packs and depend on each other for survival. The mother and father are the leaders. The grown siblings all help to raise the pups, bringing them food, playing with them, watching over them while the rest of the pack hunts, and teaching them how to be a wolf. Each wolf is an important and valued member of the pack.
The science has shown that hunting and trapping wolves hurts the pack structure, which leads to additional deaths in the pack due to the loss of a pack member.
When wolves were briefly unprotected in Minnesota between 2012 and 2014, 923 wolves were killed in the trophy hunting and trapping seasons, disrupting untold numbers of family units. While wolves in Minnesota are currently federally protected, that protection could be lost, and wolves would be vulnerable to trophy hunting and trapping once again.
Trophy hunting and trapping of wolves has no place in Minnesota, and we cannot return to the practice of needless killing.
The Minnesota House of Representatives recently voted to prohibit wolf trophy hunting and trapping. Now is the time for the Minnesota Senate to do the same.
Megan Helling
Lino Lakes
Thank you from Powerpack
Thank you to all who supported the Powerpack program this school year!
For the 2022-23 school year the Powerpack program distributed on average 351 packs per week (beginning in September with 246/week and ending in May with 388/week) to the 10 Centennial schools (one preschool, five elementary, one middle school, one high school and two alternative learning centers).
Total packs distributed will be 13,345 with a total of 27,539 pounds of food. Powerpack is entirely run by volunteers. We rely 100% on food and monetary donations.
If you would like to contribute or learn more, please email powerpackdistrict12@gmail.com or see http://www.centennialfoodshelf.org/powerpack.html.
Julia Anderson and the entire Powerpack Team
Collar counties seek transportation fairness to ease the squeeze
State leaders are negotiating a deal to bring the first substantial infusion of state road, bridge and transit funding in 15 years. Support varies for the funding sources in play, but there is widespread agreement that we as a state have shortchanged transportation needs for years.
Unfortunately, transportation in the Twin Cities “collar counties” of Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Scott and Washington has been particularly squeezed for decades. The funding inequities are stark and growing worse.
For example, the collar counties’ 1.3 million residents represent 24% of the state population and generate 25% of state taxes for transportation. However, we receive just 13% of state trunk highway funds and only 14% of total state funding for county roads.
Contrast this with the rest of the state, which receives almost 90% of the state funding, while serving a declining population. Meanwhile, the collar counties anticipate growth of nearly 100,000 more people over the coming decade.
Despite our population growth and economic importance, the state still severely underfunds its transportation responsibilities in our counties.
For example, from 2013–2018, MnDOT awarded more than $1.1 billion in Corridors of Commerce grants for highway projects to foster economic growth in the state. Greater Minnesota received $636 million. Hennepin and Ramsey counties were awarded $468.6 million. The collar counties received a paltry $3.4 million — less than 1% — and that was awarded to just two of the five counties for planning, not construction.
Our five county boards agreed on principles for transportation funding that will enhance public safety, mobility and economic development. They include:
·Make transportation policy fair and flexible and provide adequate state transportation funding.
·State funding for roads and transit should be raised from statewide sources.
·Any new transportation revenues should be distributed more proportionally to where they were generated.
·Retain the current distribution of the leased motor vehicle sales tax (LMVST).
·The Legislature should pursue a comprehensive post-pandemic performance study of existing and future transit needs, strategies and goals.
Please contact your legislators and urge them to apply these principles to adequately fund transportation in the collar counties.
Commissioner Matt Look
Anoka County Board chair
Commissioner John Fahey
Carver County Board chair
Commissioner Liz Workman
Dakota County Board chair
Commissioner Tom Wolf
Scott County Board chair
Commissioner Gary Kriesel
Washington County Board chair
