Prioritize safety of our staff and students
Why aren’t we protecting our Centennial School staff at the Pines School? Why isn’t their safety one of the highest-priority items of our superintendent and school board? How long do you think the staff will continue to work in such a dangerous setting?
Superintendent and school board: protect the staff and provide safe working conditions at Pines School so the students can be educated and the staff will feel valued. The taxpayers of this district expect you to prioritize safety of our staff and students above all else.
Lisa Olsen
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Left with unanswered questions
As a taxpayer, former state representative and concerned citizen, it grieves me to see where the DFL is taking our K-12 education system. Only 50% of Minnesota students are reading at grade level. And now the Department of Education is ready to adopt new rules for teacher licensure that set social & emotional learning (SEL) outcomes and not academics as the main teacher qualifications.
I decided to learn more about how the DFL candidate for state representative, Susie Strom, views education. Listening to the full interview she did on the Matt McNeill podcast, I must say I came away shocked at her lack of substance and her inability to articulate the issues surrounding education.
I am left with many unanswered questions: What are Ms. Strom’s views on the trends we’re seeing in education? Will she support the idea that all minority students are “oppressed” and all white students are “oppressors” (CRT)? Will she push our schools to be more gender-affirming, a philosophy that denies biological reality?
Will she fight to raise academic standards or simply accept all the excuses why kids aren’t learning? Does she agree with the falsehood that America is a systemically racist country, therefore our educational standards have to be rewritten?
Maybe Ms. Strom is uniquely qualified to fight to protect our kids from these Marxist-rooted ideas. Maybe … but I don’t think there’s a prayer. After all, she’s a candidate endorsed by the Democrats and OutFront Minnesota, the teachers’ union. And they’re the very institutions pushing all the above!!
Linda Runbeck
Circle Pines
PAID LETTER
Vote Republican
While the DFL continues to message on “common-sense” gun control, it may be beneficial to remind them that under their leadership, violent crime has risen by 40% since 2018. Aggravated assaults are up by 63%.
When far-left candidates propose legislation like red-flag laws, what they don’t understand (or maybe they do and don’t care) is that they have failed to enforce the current 17 laws on the books in Minnesota that keep firearms out of the hands of criminals.
Instead of recognizing that their soft-on-crime policies have failed, they want to go after law-abiding gun owners with “solutions” like red flag laws, which strip away our constitutional rights to due process.
I’ve had it with the DFL’s false-promises and feel-good solutions.
Our once vibrant Twin Cities are nothing short of a lawless landscape. There were 779 carjackings in Minnesota in 2021, and we watch now as Minneapolis is set to beat its record-high homicide rate for the third year in a row. This wave of crime and lawlessness is on you, DFL.
Bottom line, if you want safe streets, safe schools and less gun violence, vote Republican.
Bret Swanson
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Embrace candidates that have solutions to issues
Our country is quickly becoming socialist. Of course, everyone knows socialism has its roots in Marxism, which is practiced by many liberals and people on the left, including current candidates. Nowhere in history has anything positive been derived from a country that has replaced democracy rooted in individualism to one rooted in the subjective, all-knowing state.
As I read two paid letters in the Aug. 10th editorials, I saw that the authors treated Ms. Gustafson and Ms. Strom like saviors. Both are very liberal candidates, working together to take down voices and representation in Senate District 36. By the way, Ms. Szalapski, do you think that all voters and residents in Senate District 36 rejoice in Neo-Marxism? I have not encountered any, in fact. From teaching kindergartners to question their gender, advocating for “post-birth abortion” (i.e. infanticide) and pushing divisive Critical Race Theory in our schools, the current DFL is no longer based in reality.
There is more than one line of thought on these issues. That’s a rather shallow way of thinking, that all voters want the things you are voting for and that your candidates believe in. America was formed as a free, independent democracy, by the people, for the people. A balance of beliefs and governing is an integral part of society, not a “one party rule all” model, which socialism embraces.
I will vote for balance, common sense and a dedication to serve the public. I will vote to save our democracy. I will vote for Elliot Engen and Roger Chamberlain. Both of them have a great deal of experience in and out of the political arena. Both of them are hardworking, have been transparent and honest in dealing with rational, open-minded voters and constituents (regardless of how liberal-leaning citizens try to twist and warp the truth), have good past experiences with other legislators and have worked extremely hard to keep a commonsense voice amongst all the negative chatter that’s going on. Neither of them are bad-mouthing and belittling their opponents , as the authors of the editorials seem to enjoy doing.
While the current left continues to slander, cancel and spread constant negativity, I’m choosing to embrace candidates that have solutions to issues instead of conducting a never-ending blame tactic to absolve the current Biden/Walz administration of their failures.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Lake
