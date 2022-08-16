The wonderful off-road trails in the gorgeous natural areas very near both Centerville Lake and Chomonix Golf Course may now have become too risky for those on foot. For the past several years, we’ve loved hiking both the paved and off-road trails in both areas. I recently read that Anoka County Parks has completed a project enhancing those off-road routes to, apparently, officially be known as county park bike trails.
Given the incredible natural beauty, this surely is a welcome investment. (And answers my curiosity re what the equipment purposes were, that we have seen there on occasion.) I now suggest those on foot need to consider avoiding said off-road trails. Or somehow become super vigilant. Those are narrow trails with numerous blind hilltops and corners, with much opportunity to encounter folks coming both toward you and from behind.
As evidenced during my 45-minute walk in the western half of the Chomonix trails area on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, I encountered a group of three off-road bike riders who were calling out warnings to each other as they approached a blind, sharp left turn at a four-way intersection. They were both friendly and quite surprised to see me. Glad I heard them coming, fortunately enabling me to step off the trail while they rounded the corner.
Further, as to Anoka County Parks, perhaps relevant warning signage is yet to be installed. I fear an occasional collision.
Candidate brings skills from military experience
I write this letter in support of Susie Strom for the Minnesota House, District 36A.
Susie brings a host of skills necessary to provide leadership in this complex, political environment. After receiving her law degree at the University of Minnesota Law School, she joined the U.S. Army, where she served on active duty as a judge advocate or attorney in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG Corps) for almost five years. Susie served in a variety of duty positions, including as special victims counsel and advocating directly for sexual assault survivors in the military. She also served as a military prosecutor or trial counsel, where she was responsible for the military justice matters of her unit, including leading paralegal Soldiers and prosecuting cases at courts-martial. She continues to serve our country as a judge advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve. The skills that Susie learned in the Army — discipline, organizational skills, problem-solving, working through complex issues — will serve her well as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. I encourage voters in District 36A to get to know Susie and support her in the upcoming election.
