Bikers & runners beware

The wonderful off-road trails in the gorgeous natural areas very near both Centerville Lake and Chomonix Golf Course may now have become too risky for those on foot. For the past several years, we’ve loved hiking both the paved and off-road trails in both areas. I recently read that Anoka County Parks has completed a project enhancing those off-road routes to, apparently, officially be known as county park bike trails. 

