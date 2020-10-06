PAID LETTER
Jeff Reinert supports women
One thing I want to let you know about Jeff Reinert is how fair and even-handed he is when it comes to the support of hiring women into top positions. A good example of this is the fact that when Jeff became mayor of Lino Lakes in 2009, all eight of the top administrative positions at Lino Lakes City Hall were filled by men. When it came time to replace some of those positions, Jeff always supported hiring the best people for the job.
By the time Jeff finished his last term as mayor in 2019 to become our next Anoka County Commissioner, women had been hired for the positions of director of finance, city engineer, city planner, human resources and, for a few years, deputy director of police. Before he left office, he also worked to give a conditional offer of employment to the city's finance director for the position of city administrator. She has now accepted that offer and is currently serving as Lino Lakes’ city administrator.
Jeff Reinert has an incredible record for supporting the hiring of women into top jobs. When asked why he doesn’t take more credit for doing this, he told me that he always supports the hiring of the best qualified and most impressive candidate for each position and continues to do so in his new role as your county commissioner.
There are many reasons Jeff Reinert is the best choice for county commissioner. Along with his leadership experience and fiscal responsibility, this is just another strength to add to the mix.
Karen Lodico
Former Centennial School Board Member
PAID LETTER
Re-elect Chamberlain
My state Sen. Roger Chamberlain in SD38 has earned my strong support for reelection. I admire his dedication to serve all taxpayers and families, avoiding partisan rancor.
Roger has earned my trust as the Senate’s Tax Committee Chair. He prioritized working families by leading passage of tax relief, including a rare cut in the income tax rate.
As a senior, I especially appreciate that most Social Security Minnesota income taxes were eliminated. Sen. Chamberlain also successfully advocated for roads and bridges funding, without raising gasoline taxes and license tab fees as others had proposed.
Sen. Chamberlain’s support for schools has gone beyond the increase in per-pupil funding, to include funding for school safety improvements.
Even before the Communist Chinese COVID-19 reached Minnesota, Sen. Chamberlain worked for bipartisan solutions to deal with the crisis, including that individuals without health insurance get free COVID screening, testing and treatment. Health care providers and first responders were guaranteed worker’s compensation insurance if they contract the virus while performing their jobs.
Our state senator’s philosophy is that government must protect and empower us, not make our life more difficult.
We know Sen. Chamberlain’s dedication to serve the families of SD38 and that his record of achievements is stellar.
Let’s reelect Roger Chamberlain in Senate District 38!
Brian H. Davis
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Chamberlain
deserves our votes
Without a doubt, Sen. Roger Chamberlain has shown he truly cares about his community and his state. He has done so in many ways. Over the years he has been in every neighborhood and every precinct and has met with people where they live, learn and work.
Several years ago, people from Minnesota Asian American communities called Sen. Chamberlain and asked him to meet with us about data disaggregation. He responded, listened to us and carried our concerns to the state Capitol.
During 10 years serving as state senator, Sen. Chamberlain has gotten things done. He led on getting White Bear Lake’s water level studied. He pushed through the TCE ban; he championed rail repair and jobs in Hugo. On taxes, he delivered a middle-class tax cut and Social Security tax cuts. He fought for literacy and attention to dyslexia.
Sen. Chamberlain, you are a senator of whom I am proud. You are more than platitudes. You listen, you act and you deserve our votes for reelection.
Jennifer Zhao
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
I choose Jeff Reinert
I believe Jeff Reinert is, and continues to be, the best candidate for Anoka County Commissioner because he has an undisputable track record of sticking up for and fighting for his constituents. Jeff has stood up for his people time and again as a councilman and mayor and will continue his advocating as a voice of strength and reason at the county level.
As a mayor, Jeff was always open and available to listen to concerns of the residents he served. He continues to make time for others by serving on the Planning and Zoning Board, volunteering at the American Legion, and is often seen in smaller roles such as congratulating Cub Scouts as they advance on to Boy Scouts. Jeff loves his community and will continue to work hard for the benefit of others around him.
A true leader is passionate, and Jeff has never backed away from his stance on an issue to appease others. Jeff will tell you his feelings and stick to them, which is why you can always trust that he means what he says. His lengthy experience in business and government has honed Jeff’s skills as an advocator, negotiator and voice of the people.
Jeff has lived in our community his whole life and raised his family here. He cares about large-scale commercial development in our area and small projects such as walking trails and sporting fields that make our community a great place to live. He will continue to look out for all our families’ best interests as a county commissioner, and he deserves our vote.
Nate Vojtech
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Chamberlain a citizen legislator
When I vote, I’m looking for somebody who represents me and my family, not government.
I have read about Justin Stofferahn, and all I see is that he’s been on government’s side. For one year, he lobbied the Legislature for the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities to renew $1 billion in taxpayer subsidies (LGA) for cities. Adding insult to injury, suburban cities like Lino Lakes and Hugo receive zero LGA.
For several years, he worked for the Minnesota Department of Revenue and before that, for the government in Illinois. Right now, he’s an “advocate” for a nonprofit that’s trying to channel the power of unions to pressure for stiffer environment regulations.
Most of us in the private sector have gone through two recessions in a dozen years. We’ve had to change jobs, get rehired or retrained, spend down our savings while laid off, just to stay afloat financially. Mr. Staufferhahn, who has been on the pro-government side for years, has little understanding of the real world for most of us.
Who will put me and my family’s needs first? My vote will be to reelect Sen. Roger Chamberlain, a citizen legislator who knows personally the struggles most of us endure to support a family, educate kids and build a nest egg!
Steve King
Centerville
PAID LETTER
Raleigh is a proven leader
This is not the first pandemic nor the last. Our world has changed since March. Every day commuting to work, kids to school even something once simple like dinner and a movie are complicated today. Our economy is struggling to rebound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. One thing for sure, no one wants a repeat of 2020.
That is why I am endorsing Donald Raleigh, an entrepreneur that has experience in creating a path to success. Other candidates can follow orders, but this is a time for a proven leader who can find creative safe solutions for the future. The burdens of being a business owner for many years is a perspective that will be essential at the Legislature. Donald Raleigh’s expertise lies in getting businesses back open and people back to work. His digital marketing company has closely partnered with hundreds of businesses in our communities and he knows what businesses need to be competitive and safely serve customers.
To survive the current pandemic and the next one, we need a different plan that adapts better, we cannot just cancel everything. Government, like business, needs to pivot to new products/services, new methods, implement new rules and regulations and train a new workforce. We need creative solutions that keep us safe but allow us to lead our lives without fear and confusion. A vote for Donald Raleigh is a vote for the economy and strong leadership for the uncertain path ahead.
Dave Roeser
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Chamberlain has
earned our support
This letter is written to support our senator, Roger Chamberlain. He has served the constituents of Senate District 38 with his heart and his wisdom. When it was learned Water Gremlin had violated Minnesota Pollution Control air emissions standards, the citizens were rightfully angry and concerned.
Sen. Chamberlain listened to the community, and with all parties to solve a serious problem. He put politics aside, worked with community members, MPCA and others to author a ban on use of trichlorethylene, a carcinogen, in manufacturing. It was passed and signed by the governor. There was no hesitation in Roger’s actions: he led the negotiations and worked across the aisle to make this a community win. Roger has rightfully earned our support on Nov. 3!
Craig Johnson
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Postcard lies
This week I received a postcard from Cindy Hansen with what I know to be a lot of intentionally misleading and untruthful statements about our County Commissioner Jeff Reinert and his accomplishments in just eight months.
She shouted “false” to his claim of working on a senior housing project in Linwood, a project that has stalled and faltered for years, but Jeff has been working with town board officials and officials at Anoka County to push this project forward.
Cindy says he lied about helping to get dollars for a trail connection in Circle Pines but as your Minnesota House state representative, I know Jeff is pushing for $1 million, and I, along with others, helped that effort by placing $500,000 of those dollars in the bonding bill that has been approved by committee at the Legislature and is awaiting a final vote. I know Jeff, and this project — after being stalled for 10 years — is getting done.
Cindy says he had no authority to oversee the Rice Creek Watershed District, but it is the authority of the county board to oversee the district. She apparently does not know this fact. Actions by some watershed board members were creating a conflict of interest and Jeff is shining a light on these conflicts.
Cindy says no one on the Blaine City Council is aware of his work to assess their county cost-sharing program, but Jeff is working with Mayor Tom Ryan, Council Member Jess Robertson, county commissioners Braastad and West, and Anoka County Transportation Director Joe MacPherson to work on the problem. It is happening.
I think it’s also offensive that she repeatedly disrespects our Centennial Fire District members by saying this wonderful organization that keeps us safe every day has been “destroyed.” For shame.
We don’t need to bring Cindy Hansen’s dishonesty and vitriolic attacks to our neighborhoods and to our Anoka county board.
Cindy Hansen just moved here, and already she is bad-mouthing everything. Looks like she will say and/or do anything to get elected.
Jeff was just elected eight months ago, and in a short time, has done a fantastic job representing us and will continue to do so. Please vote Nov. 3 to reelect Jeff Reinert.
Linda Runbeck
Minnesota House Rep. District 38A
Circle Pines
PAID LETTER
Fredrick has refreshing approach to politics
Kris Fredrick is running this November for the Minnesota House of Representatives seat in District 38A. As a staff scientist at Honeywell’s Research and Development Center, I got to know Kris Fredrick well. For 10 years, Kris was my Honeywell legal counsel, collaborating with me on innovative technology ideas and protecting them through the patent process. I came to appreciate Kris for his understanding of science and innovation, as well as intellectual property law.
I am confident that, if elected to the Legislature, Kris Fredrick will propose legislation, make decisions and cast votes that are informed by science, not political party dogma. Now, as we approach the 2020 elections, our politicians and government are facing a huge crisis of credibility. Science has been minimalized. Data has been marginalized and manipulated for political gain.
This disregard for science impairs our government’s ability to deal with the big issues of our time — energy, climate, environment, health. It affects every person in Minnesota. I would like to see more people like Kris Fredrick in our Legislature who make their decisions independently and with a healthy respect for data.
I hope that you will check out Kris Fredrick’s website at www.voteforkris.com and see what he has to offer voters. You will find a man with a refreshing approach to politics: honest, thoughtful, informed by science and innovation, and with the ability to collaborate across party lines to help meet the needs of ordinary people. Kris Fredrick will be a great representative for us in District 38A. I encourage you to support him.
Thomas Plocher
Hugo
PAID LETTER
Like who is backing Raleigh
Which groups a candidate is endorsed by tells you who they’ll be listening to when they go to the state Capitol. And how they’ll be voting on key issues.
The endorsements received by Kris Fredrick include the powerful public sector unions — AFSCME, AFL-CIO, SEIU and Education Minnesota. These groups’ leadership will make sure he raises taxes, increases government’s power and adds more regulations. Other endorsements come from radical climate activist groups — Sierra Club, Clean Water Action and MN350 plus Planned Parenthood and Outfront Minnesota.
On the other hand, Donald Raleigh is endorsed by the people who create jobs and grow the economy — NFIB (for small business), the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the Minnesota Farm Bureau and Minnesotans for Affordable Health Insurance. They’ll push for lower taxes, more well-paying jobs for Minnesotans and less red tape.
Donald Raleigh also has been endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association because of his strong background in the military and his enthusiastic support for public safety and our police officers.
I like who is backing Donald Raleigh. I know he’ll be looking out for my interests, my paycheck and my job.
Cheryl Eliason
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.