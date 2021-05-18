Urgent need for investment in equity
The Centennial School Board is considering joining Equity Alliance MN and hiring them to conduct a districtwide equity audit. This will help guarantee every student has the safety and support they need to be successful.
Last Monday at the board meeting, around 80 individuals lashed out at the prospect of an equity audit. They were motivated by misinformation (believing the district was adopting critical race theory; it is not), and proceeded to expel a mishmash of confused grievances.
The crowd shouted coarse language, called people liars and sheep, booed and scoffed, interrupted and intimidated others, all while loudly proclaiming they were not racist and equity action was not needed.
Yet, I heard one member of the crowd proudly profess she wouldn’t share her address because "I didn’t want that black guy (from Equity Alliance) to know where I live and come kill me." She doubled down on this sentiment when confronted.
During public comment, I presented an equity petition addressing racist incidents that occurred in March. That petition garnered 340 signatures, primarily from former alumni. I recalled when I was a student at Centennial High School, the principal offered an “outstanding African American student award” to an Indian American. Within earshot of my spouse, another individual sneered, "at least they have an African American Award, there's no white award.”
Someone else booed forcefully when a board member suggested we all benefit when more Black children become doctors and teachers.
They also expressed deep concern about the cost of working with Equity Alliance. Yet, when the topic shifted from equity to the budget, nearly everyone who was against the equity proposal left for home.
On display Monday night was the most aggressive and hostile expression of White Fragility I have observed. These individuals didn’t come to learn or respectfully discuss differing opinions; they came to intimidate and harass.
What I heard loudly Monday night was the urgent need for additional investment in equity.
Please support the school board and superintendent. Encourage them to continue working with Equity Alliance and steering CHS toward a more safe, inclusive and equitable school.
Benjamin Jaffe-Talberg
2002 Centennial graduate
CRT is huge step backward
There's a revolution taking place in America called critical race theory (CRT). It calls for fundamentally transforming the history, traditions, culture and pursuit of excellence in our country. That revolution is now coming through the schools and targeting your kids. This revolution will reverse Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s idea that "children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."
The Centennial School Board has partnered with Equity Alliance MN (EA-MN) and is close to putting the finishing touches on EA-MN's race-based programming to teach white students, teachers and staff about their "white privilege" and "white supremacy.” Is this what we want for our schools? Is this truth? Could our tax dollars be better spent?
What does CRT look like? In examples from around the country, kids get grouped by racial background and "affinity" groups, one for each racial group; there is no group, however, for white students because of their "privilege.” Fifth-graders have been required to celebrate "Black communism.” Gifted, talented and advanced curricula for high achievers are being axed due to "equity" concerns. Under CRT, you bring low achievers up by lowering the bar and bringing top performers down.
America has made great strides since the Civil Rights Movement. To teach kids that they need to view each other differently based on their race or station in life is not true, right, just or inclusive, and only will lead to more division and anxiety in our country.
Parents, you need to attend school board meetings and get involved! Have courage to stand up and oppose this ideology now. Your kids' future is at stake!
Cori Duffy
Lino Lakes
Move forward with audit
I am parent of three Centennial students and have spent considerable time and energy supporting the district over the years, including leading the effort to pass the most recent school levy.
I fully support the Centennial School Board’s intention to partner with Equity Alliance MN for an external equity audit. Please do not let vocal bullies convince you that this community is comfortable maintaining the status quo.
I believe our Black, brown and Indigenous students and families. We as a community need to do better, and the very basic first step toward creating a more equitable school environment is identifying biases and gaps. Please move forward with the audit.
Amanda Johnson Korba
Lino Lakes
District needs to be proactive
I attended the school board meeting on May 10 and was appalled and saddened by the fear-laden, misinformed, anti-equity comments and disrespectful behavior by so many audience members. I live in the Centennial School District and have encouraged my son and his family to move here. They have three young children who will be attending school in the district. I hope that they will attend schools that engage and support them as learners, young women and as people of color.
I support the work of the district in completing an equity audit, providing staff with professional development to increase their knowledge and skills in working with a more diverse population and providing ALL students with the tools to be positive and active citizens.
Although race seemed to be the main concern of the audience that literally shouted down and booed residents who spoke in support of equity work, equity work includes issues of gender, class, differently able, and GLBTQ+ as well. White students fall into many of these categories and benefit from being more prepared to live and work in today’s increasingly diverse country.
It is the job of public schools to not just react when major incidents occur, but to be proactive to create safe and welcoming learning environments for all our students. Please do that job!
Mary Jo Merrick-Lockett
and Thomas Lockett
Lino Lakes
Will not have our kids see
themselves as victims
My husband is a first-generation immigrant, our children are biracial. His family arrived in the U.S. with two suitcases and no other resources, knowing no English. The last thing we want in Centennial Schools is critical race theory, and the well-intentioned yet horribly misguided, naive perspective of those who don't live with race in their lives making policy decisions that affect our kids' education.
We will not have our kids see themselves as victims, less likely to succeed and less privileged than their peers. Their immigrant history is a source of pride and strength — they know what can be achieved in this country and understand the value of education. They will not lament the "privilege" of a white classmate from lesser means while they enjoy a comfortable life, thanks to their grandparents' courage and sacrifice.
Quite frankly, suggesting nonwhite kids lack privilege based on skin color alone is shockingly condescending. It inherently places kids of color in the position of victims to be pitied, on a tier lower than white kids.
This mindset will never close the achievement gap. We need a curriculum that acknowledges the past while celebrating our progress, and a focus on success, high standards and teacher/parent relationships. A "yes you can" attitude will take kids much farther than a victim-focused agenda.
We are incredibly concerned that the school board is considering handing over control of these decisions to a for-profit organization. This strategy has not gone over well in places like Loudon County and Fairfax, Virginia, or East Carver, Minnesota.
Rather than paying a politically and monetarily motivated organization to make decisions that impact our students, why not hear from parents of nonwhite students? Thus far, the board has not heard from parents of color. We hope to share our goals for our kids and our vision of what Centennial can do better in the future. Our family came to Centennial looking for two things: the Odyssey program, and an escape from a divisive, race-focused environment that had all parents, including nonwhite parents, leaving in droves. We hope that doesn’t happen here.
Jessica Fu
Blaine
Critical race theory anti-white
It seems Centennial Schools may soon take its focus off of academic excellence.
Our community should be proud of its record of academic excellence, with performance on state assessments well above state averages. However, the district is looking at hiring Equity Alliance MN to develop an “equity plan” that will examine everything through the lens of race, to the tune of over $120,000! Elsewhere in the country, parents are rejecting these proposals that end up lowering academic standards.
In Virginia, schools will not offer higher level math courses until 11th grade due to “equity” concerns. In California, new standards promise “equity” in math that dispense of the idea of “one correct answer!”
It’s part of a radical ideology called critical race theory, which is anti-white, anti-family, anti-police and more. Superintendent Dietz says all students need to feel valued and welcomed, except this pits families against one another. The term “equity” is a euphemism for artificially apportioning equal outcomes.
We urge the district to reject this poisonous “woke” movement. Let’s focus on teaching our students critical life skills such as respect and empathy. Students succeed when we have high expectations for them and by coming together as a community. Not dumbing down curriculum, removing opportunities, and shaming kids for being who they are.
Linda & Rich Runbeck
Circle Pines
Mindy & Kellen Beck
Blaine
Tina & Greg Janacek
Blaine
Kim & Corey Krattenmaker
Blaine
Ann & Mike Shoup
Mounds View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.