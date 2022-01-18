Helping others see
Have you ever seen someone that has a pair of glasses? Do you have a pair of glasses? Do you have extra glasses? If so, you can donate them to Blue Heron Elementary. Mr. Gutbrod’s fifth grade class is taking used eyeglasses from anybody who has them. We collect glasses, and then give them to the Circle-Lex Lions Club, which then gives them to people in need.
Why do we do this? We do this to help people all over the world to get eyeglasses for people who can’t afford them or don’t have access to eyeglasses. To you, it might just be a piece of junk, or something you don’t care about, but to someone that can’t afford it, it could be the world to them. A lot of people around the world can’t afford glasses and can’t see that well. It would help them tremendously.
Imagine you can’t see well, and you can’t afford eyeglasses. If you have eye problems, you know how hard it is to see without them. Just walking down the street would be hard for you, and also, school would be hard for you. Almost everything would be hard without eyeglasses. It is also just good to help others in need. You probably wouldn’t ever use them anymore if they are laying around your house or are junk to you.
Some people get new glasses every year and have extra pairs on hand. Think of the impact you could have on a person that has never even had one pair. The more glasses you donate, the more we can help people find the right fit and prescription as they try on different glasses.
Donating your old eyeglasses would help a lot. So, if you are willing to give your used eyeglasses, you should give them to help people in need. Mail your donated eyeglasses to Blue Heron Elementary c/o Mr. Gutbrod’s class at 405 Elm Street, Lino Lakes, MN 55014. Your donations help people in need and can be donated until the end of the school year.
Isaac Christensen
Fifth grader at Rice Lake Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.