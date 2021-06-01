Equity and equality are not equal
Equity Alliance MN should not be authorized to prepare an equity audit for the Centennial School District. We need to ask what equity means. Equality and equity are words that should be interchangeable. However, in recent years, the term equity has been intentionally redefined.
To those who are intentionally redefining societal goals, “equity” is a Trojan horse. Search the internet, and you’ll find that equity is the goal of guaranteeing outcomes by applying unequal treatments based on real or imagined inequalities. And that’s why the notion of an equity audit is objectionable.
We are each, by nature, different. It is against nature to expect outcomes to be equal. Not everyone can run, compute math, or create a work of art at the same levels. It’s up to each individual to find his or her place — based on society providing equal opportunity.
Most who are on the side of intentionally redefining societal goals based on equity are well-meaning; however, trying to ignore our individual differences to guarantee outcomes goes against nature and can’t work. When it doesn’t work, then goals set by a well-meaning audit inevitably transition to coercive group correction measures. For example, some schools are eliminating advanced math courses because not everyone is capable enough at math. It hurts those whose talent may be math — but then outcomes are more equal.
Our country’s laws are based on equality — in theory. We are guaranteed equal protection under the law. That means everyone — at least for the last half century. Have opportunity and treatment always been equal? No, but we must preserve that principle and goal. Our societal foundation is to judge individuals by the content of their character, not by physical characteristics and not as members of the collective.
An equity audit may seem well-intentioned, but its premises are misguided. Based on how the term equity has been intentionally redefined, its methodologies and solutions will inevitably rely on group identity and division. Instead, we must rely on personal accountability, individual liberty and equal opportunity.
Richard Thomas
Lino Lakes
Why more clarity?
The Circle Pines City Council May 11 meeting and the discussion of the proposed ordinance that would prohibit targeted residential picketing made me wonder why more clarity was needed. There should be no confusion as to what constitutes "harassment" or "peaceful" crowd. Both words are clearly defined in the dictionary and leave little room for interpretation. If the definition according to the dictionary is not enough, then what type of harassment or peaceful crowd gathering would be acceptable to council members? The question should be asked before a vote is cast.
Rose Spanjers
Circle Pines
Racism all over again?
The Centennial School Board has gotten itself into a pickle by hiring Equity Alliance MN for "equity" work. The EA-MN website states: "We believe that race and culture fundamentally shapes and influences our core values." The organization claims to be a "neutral" entity, but a post on its Facebook page suggests administrators can consider the following to "put the wheels in motion for justice and equity: 1) get the police out of the schools; 2) support Black Lives Matter."
The presentation they made to the school board May 10 provided only vague descriptions of what the district would be getting for the hefty price tag of $120,000 for contracting with Equity Alliance. According to its website, the first step would be an equity audit of the district, including a survey, focus groups and data gathering through an equity lens. The audit would provide insight into current practices, systemic and programmatic inequities followed by recommendations for change. Had parents not shown up in adamant opposition, a vote would have occurred to move the partnership forward. Most parents I spoke to were not even aware of this initiative.
For now, the board has put off a vote, but the decision it makes will be a defining one, because it will impact what and how our children are being taught. At the very least, we should expect an increase in politically driven curriculum that focuses on our differences based on skin color alone. I don't know about you, but I was taught to view people based on the content of their character, not on their skin color. Isn't this racism all over again?
It's wrong to separate people by the color of their skin and wrong to classify people based on their heritage. It's also wrong to pit people against each other by telling them they should be guilty for their whiteness and people of color should feel oppressed. It's especially wrong to do this to easily influenced young children. What kind of a sick situation has the district gotten itself into?
Parents have a voice, and we cannot sit back any longer.
Brandon Giesen
Lino Lakes
District needs to focus on recovering core skills
At the Centennial School District board meeting May 10, the question of implementation of more programs from Equity Alliance MN arose. Why are we discussing spending large sums of money on politically charged, divisive equity rhetoric at a time when children are behind from COVID-19 restrictions, not to mention the $4 million plus deficit?
Centennial needs to focus on recovering basic skills that were compromised over the last year and a half. Schools function to instruct children in reading, writing, math and science as well as offering an environment for problem resolution through social interaction with peers and adults.
There will always be struggles and challenges in life, in school, and the workplace. Life is hard! These situations present an opportunity to learn and grow. We do not need an outsourced, biased group to fight our battles! My children are biracial. They had mean-spirited comments directed their way mocking their name, their facial features etc. This is part of being a kid … there are idiots out there. You teach them to rise above it, that this will pass.
Equity Alliance offers programs geared toward directing the feelings and thoughts of the marginalized instead of working to improve core skills in basic subjects. Acquiring of skills leads to competency, which leads to success and confidence; this is what is needed in our schools. Focus on teaching academics and promoting common courtesy and respect.
Therese Cho
Lino Lakes
Firmly against critical race theory
I am a concerned mother of five school-aged children in the Centennial School District.
Critical race theory is founded on the incorrect fact that all white people are born privileged and are oppressors and all people of color are born without privilege and are oppressed.
We strongly disagree with those assertions and refuse to have our children taught those theories. We believe 100% in equality, not equity. We believe in Martin Luther King’s message. We believe in the American Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence.
At the last school board meeting, I spoke about my personal experience being an adoptive mother of two children from the foster care system. Their file is long, heartbreaking and personal. According to critical race theory, which is the basis for Equity Alliance MN, my adoptive children were born privileged because they were born white. My adopted children were born white, but clearly were not privileged. Forty-eight percent of foster care children are white. Should they not have the same programs available to them because of their skin color?
Our Caucasian second grade daughter’s close friends are African American. They play together with the same joy, as second graders should. I have concerns of how those little girl's minds and love for each other will be altered if they are taught to distrust each other through CRT.
Due to the lack of in-school participation due to COVID-19, most children have fallen behind. Any and ALL funds should be used to bridge that academic gap, and NOT used to hire an outside company for review of racial inequity. With the current deficit in the school budget that runs to millions of dollars, we expect those funds be used to enhance all children’s academic progress, not for social justice indoctrination.
As parents in the Centennial School District, we stand firmly against the use of our tax funds to hire MN Equity Alliance and we stand 100% against any of our tax funds used for any critical race theory teachings to our children.
Leslie Larson
Blaine
Thanks, but no thanks
Critical race theory isn’t just a curriculum, it’s a worldview. A worldview that is antithesis to the value system we raised our sons on. We raised our sons to be humble, to submit to trusted authority and institutions, to not be concerned about power and to value all humans because they are made in God’s image. We are faithful Catholics who observe the hierarchy of church leadership. Evidently, congregating with like-minded Christians is an oppressive environment to CRT. Which is, of course, counterintuitive to the whole framework of Christianity — having fellowship with our brothers and sisters in Christ. No room for our way of thinking in CRT.
My husband, who is Hispanic, wears a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office uniform. According to CRT, my husband is an oppressor because he wears the uniform. Ironically, I, as a minority (woman), am an oppressor because I’m white. My kids are half-and-half oppressor and oppressed because they are mixed race white and Hispanic. I feel like we’re treading water of a bygone era that I thought we bypassed, where now I have to look at the color of my sons’ skin to decide what class they are.
Families of minorities should be listened to, but if we happen to not fit in the box of the equity and CRT agenda, we have been silenced. This is the elephant in the room.
Our boys, who are fallible human beings, have had racist things said to them at Centennial schools and have said things themselves back. They work it out with the offender or they have distanced themselves. Ironically, my minority son had to be retrained in racial sensitivity by a white administrator. None of it makes sense!!
I vehemently support measures that address racism. Racism is an ugly root that needs an all-hands-on-deck approach, but we have tools at our disposal to address ugliness, and this minority family is using those tools in our system and worldview. Our focus is not power structures, oppressor and oppressed, liberation from oppression. Our focus is liberation through redemption. So, thanks, but no thanks.
Missy Rodriguez
Lino Lakes
Equity work does not diminish learning
We have two children, one black and one white. Their experiences in ISD12 have been very different. Many of you know our younger son, because he has been on sports teams with your children or been in classes with them. What you may not know is that he was first called “N” at school in first grade. This word has continued to be used throughout his Centennial experience. Children have said they wouldn’t play with him at school because “his skin is the color of poop.”
Last summer, a white woman told him that he can’t ride his bike in her neighborhood (the development between Sunset and Lexington). This is only a short list of his experiences. Your family may not be directly responsible, but that doesn’t excuse any of us from acknowledging that it’s much easier to be a white child in ISD12 than to be a child of color.
Critics of the proposed partnership with Equity Alliance claim that it has no academic value. We disagree:
1. The partnership promotes culturally responsive teaching (not critical race theory), which fosters an inclusive learning environment where all students are welcome. Culturally responsive teaching cultivates empathy and understanding in all children, enabling them to build bridges across their differences. We already encourage empathy toward persons with disabilities and educate against bullying. Why are so many afraid to extend these commitments to fighting racism in our own community?
2. Closing the education gap in ISD12, one of the core goals of Equity Alliance, clearly has academic value for students of color. It can be incredibly hard to focus on academics when you are repeatedly harassed at school because of your skin color or cultural practices. It’s hard to get excited about learning when you do not encounter anyone who looks like you, or has a similar story, in the curriculum.
Equity work in our district does not diminish learning. Instead, it expands it. We want both of our children to have a culturally responsive education, because we want both of our children to learn the value of celebrating all people.
James and Sara Shady
Lino Lakes
Can't take a pause
I am writing to keep the important topic of equity and fairness in our schools as a priority in our community. The school board meeting on May 10 was a disaster taken over by loud and profane anti-equity community members.
I want to make sure people are aware that this lead to not only the postponement of the vote on joining the intermediate school distract and work with Equity Alliance (which has been going on since 2016) but has lead to a "pause" in equity work in the schools.
The students are suffering as the adults who should be helping them are taking time to reflect. They do not get to take a pause on the negative experiences they are having every day. We need to make a stand and say as a district and say our schools are going to lead our community forward on this issue.
Heather Berg-Patel
Blaine
