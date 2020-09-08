Paid Letter
Kris Fredrick is a doer
Regarding the Sept. 1 letter to the editor titled, “Raleigh will defend police,” I was very confused by the statements regarding John Thompson. I first thought it was a misprint reference to the recently deceased coach of Georgetown basketball fame. Then I realized that there is another person of that name running for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 67A. But as I live in HD 38A, and that is the district where Donald Raleigh is running as a Republican, I was still confused regarding the relevance.
I contacted Kris Fredrick about the letter to find out what his position is on the Black Lives Matter rally in Hugo. He responded, “I do not condone the incident in Hugo, or the way the message was conveyed. But the voters constantly tell me on the phone that they hate this fingerpointing and blame, and they just want someone to focus on making things better.” I must say that I agree. Blaming and shaming won’t fix the problems that we face here in the northeast suburbs, or those in Minneapolis.
Kris Fredrick is a problem solver. He has been endorsed by the Minnesota Professional Firefighters Association in part because of his work as a lawyer to help patent tracking software to locate firefighters who may become lost or injured inside burning buildings. His work was a piece of the teamwork needed to protect firefighters in their work to protect all of us. He has also received an Orange Star for Gun Violence Protection from Protect MN for his efforts to promote gun safety. Kris has a much larger resumé than just these issues, but I am so impressed that he is a doer, not just a sayer. There is a lot more information about Kris’s background at www.voteforkris.com.
That all being said, I am still confused about the relevance of John Thompson to this political race.
Kathryn Timm
Lino Lakes
Fredrick for state Legislature
Is it just me, or do you sense it, too? It’s an election year and here come some first-time candidates, declaring that their experience in the business world somehow qualifies them to sit in the Legislature.
They often sell themselves as qualified because they know how to read a balance sheet and, hence, are able to ferret out the ever-present evils of waste, fraud and abuse. I can’t prove it, but I know this must be true: Of all the candidates who have ever laid claim to this extraordinary talent, fewer than 0.01% have actually found anything resembling the dreaded WF&A.
Do you wonder sometimes, as I do, why they don’t talk about how their business acumen helps them to think more creatively about how government can best serve its constituents? Or how their background will help our state develop the best public education system in the country? Or even how it helps them to evaluate proposals for new programs?
I had just about given up on ever hearing a candidate talk about his or her business abilities in that way. But then, along comes Kris Fredrick.
He worked in a Fortune 100 company for 20 years, rising from the bottom to executive management. As a lawyer, he is not only skilled in business management but also in conducting investigations into employee fraud, preparing arguments for and against proposals and evaluating new business ideas. He has helped start companies, sell them and also wind them up. He has built connections with numerous industries and organizations across the world. This is the resume of someone with the kind of broad, relevant business background that would be a valuable asset to the Legislature.
But then there’s this other thing that tells you a lot about Kris Fredrick: He voluntarily gave up this successful business career to focus on helping others in our community by bringing his talent to the Mounds View School District.
I know from talking with many others in my community that Kris Fredrick is definitely someone we want representing us in the Minnesota state Legislature.
Dennis Dorgan
Circle Pines
‘Shutdown culture’
I was very saddened while reading that the Unity Rally in Hugo was canceled due to threats and the potential for violence. It’s another example of the "shutdown" culture going on in this country. If you don’t agree with us or oppose us, we will shut you down by any means.
I can’t believe our politicians would back down to the bullying and tuck tail and run. What John Thompson did in Hugo was despicable and he should not be supported by the governor or any other Democrat, or by Black Lives Matter.
Thompson’s tirade of threats to burn down Hugo, accusations of the KKK and his over-the-top profanity did as much to hurt his cause as the thugs rioting and looting in the streets.
Kudos to the folks who turned up in Hugo anyway; I wish I could have joined you. One of the organizers said, "The Unity Event in Hugo was orchestrated with the belief that rational and logical discussions can be had from both the left and right without emotionally charged outrage.” I guess when it involves John Thompson and Black Lives Matter, that isn’t going to happen.
Lloyd Keller
Circle Pines
