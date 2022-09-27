PAID LETTER
A plea for civility
We took our two granddaughters to march in the Vadnais Heights Heritage Days Parade (age 6 and 8). We joined Roger Chamberlain’s float, and the girls were very excited to be in a parade and handing out candy! They are not political, and were surprised and disappointed to find out that they could not vote.
While we were being moved into position for the parade, we passed the group that was marching in support of Roger’s opponent, Heather Gustafson. Upon seeing us, they started angry chanting and yelling in our direction. Our girls wanted to know why those people were so mad at us. Fortunately, young children are easily distracted, and we quickly got them focused on the mechanics of giving out candy to the crowd!
My point is that I understand that emotions run high in this election, and we all want our point of view heard, but we must remember we are giving civics lesson to the next generation! I for one want that lesson to be that we can support our candidates and beliefs and still be respectful of others!
Andrew Cravero
Lino Lakes
Congress needs to rethink price-setting policies
Recently, President Biden hosted a celebration event at the White House on the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The law included a myriad of new policies that impacted numerous industries, but what caught my attention was the inclusion of allowing the government to set the prices of prescription medications.
Many lawmakers who opposed price-setting polices cited that patients could face reduced access to care, and the development of new treatments and cures that are currently in the pipeline could slow or stall altogether.
This concern hits a little closer to home for me, as I lost my mother to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
She fought so hard, but as those who have been affected by this disease know, there are only medications that help reduce discomfort. Unfortunately, there is still no known cure.
A new solution for ALS is solely dependent on continued research and development in the pharmaceutical industry. We can’t pass policies, let alone celebrate legislation, that could get in the way of finding a new medical breakthrough that will help thousands of Americans.
I ask that in the future, our elected leaders in Washington don’t rush through policies without really examining the full impact each provision could have on us. I don’t want any other family to experience the hardships we faced with my mother. Congress needs to rethink price setting policies and the life-altering impacts it could have on patients.
Cindy Bohm
Centerville
PAID LETTER
Voters should be forewarned
I’ve lived in Vadnais Heights quite a while, and I’ve always known it as a quiet, laid-back suburb where people were neighborly but otherwise minded their own business. Then a couple of years ago, Heather Gustafson said no, that is not true, the city is full of hate. She wanted the city to create a permanent city commission to address her concerns.
At this point, you’d expect Ms. Gustafson to show evidence and proof of the need for her proposal. But when she and her partners came before the City Council, they never provided a single example of the hate she said existed in Vadnais Heights. The city’s inaction on her proposal was not acceptable to Ms. Gustafson.
Next came the name-calling. Ms. Gustafson felt if the City Council didn’t establish the commission, they were narrow-minded and hateful. She even resorted to submitting data practice requests (FOIA) for each City Council member’s emails to find something to embarrass them.
Armed with her Twitter account and her aliases (she sometimes uses an alias or previous names), she’s made herself the self-proclaimed moral conscience of Vadnais Heights. The organization she founded, VH4Change, is the cudgel.
For our lovely city, Heather Gustafson has brought a new level of her own hate, anger and incivility. Without evidence of a problem, she believed she could berate and bully to get what she wanted done.
Add this to her public support of the Rush Line — 89 buses a day through downtown White Bear Lake and Vadnais Heights — and we’ve had a pre-taste of Heather Gustafson. Voters should be forewarned.
Thanks to redistricting, we now have the opportunity to be represented by Roger Chamberlain, a man who will fight for what’s best for our community. Please vote to reelect Sen. Roger Chamberlain.
Jill Bowman
Vadnias Heights
PAID LETTER
What’s best for our community
Thanks to redistricting, many in Blaine now have the opportunity to be represented by a man who’ll fight for what’s best for our community, state Rep. Donald Raleigh, a veteran and small-business owner. He has lived here in Blaine for over 26 years!
Donald Raleigh has been endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association because of his strong background in the military and his enthusiastic support for public safety and our police officers. In 2021, he used his capabilities and brought legislation to the House of Representatives that was enthusiastically received by law enforcement, making it a crime to publish the home address of a police officer or their family members.
Raleigh is endorsed by organizations who create jobs and grow our economy — NFIB (for small business), the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the Minnesota Farm Bureau and Minnesotans for Affordable Health Insurance. They know they can count on Raleigh to work to reduce inflation and prices, add well-paying jobs for Minnesotans and lower taxes down at the Legislature.
And Rep Raleigh authored 10 bills to fix Highway 65.
I hope you will join me in voting for Rep. Raleigh. I’m delighted we have the opportunity to be represented by this great man!
Abby Kjos
Blaine
