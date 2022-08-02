PAID LETTER
Commonsense candidate
It makes no sense. The Democrats hope to reduce violent crime with more restrictive laws on gun ownership for law-abiding citizens at the same time they want reduced sentences and no bail for criminals.
The results are more violence, not less. Just observe recent crime in the Twin Cities: the revolving door in Hennepin and Ramsey counties has put criminals back on the street, released without bail or given probation when they should be in prison. Predictably, they’re committing more violent crimes.
Sadly, Democrats in the Minnesota House have played politics with public safety. One year ago, they voiced support or stood silent as Minneapolis voted to dismantle the police department in spite of a record crime wave. In the legislative session, their ideas for reducing crime included $55 million in grants to nonprofits, and hiring “violence interrupters” to help keep peace. How about stiffer penalties for carjacking? Rejected.
Going after law-abiding gun owners, as candidate Susie Strom proposes, as a solution to stop gun violence in Minnesota when her party is reducing penalties for criminals and dismantling police departments is incompetent. It will put Minnesota on a trajectory mirroring Chicago. For my money, Elliott Engen is the only commonsense candidate.
Paul Anderson
Lino Lakes
