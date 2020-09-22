PAID LETTER
Cindy’s meltdown
Cindy Hansen’s bio in the Quad Press last week was a disgrace. Press Publications owns eight papers. All their papers had a candidate forum for candidates to write a bio about themselves, but my opponent used her space to spew dishonest comments about me. She was the only candidate out of about 100 candidates covered that was negative and attacked her opponent. She shows a real lack of integrity.
It would be easy to question her character, but the only thing I have pointed out is that she would be a terrible representative because she just moved here one year ago. That would be like me moving to Burnsville to run for office. I don’t know those people, or what they want, and as a result they would not have the best representation. Cindy doesn’t want to represent us; she just wants the position.
I have been honored to represent our residents by them electing me 11 times. I think it’s because I have common sense, make good decisions, solve problems and am fiscally responsible. I have lived here 45 years and know the people, their kids, parents and grandparents. I care deeply about our area which is why I fight for what’s right, make sure our area gets what it deserves, and stand up for our residents every time.
I love this area and my job as your commissioner. I get an incredible sense of satisfaction working with folks to solve problems and knowing that I am helping preserve this area and our quality of life in the place where I grew up.
I understand that Ms. Hansen is angry about losing three elections to me, but the meltdown she had in the paper just gives voters one more reason not to vote for her. People in our area are smarter than she thinks, won’t fall for her dirty tricks and dishonesty, and are tired of her brand of gutter politics.
Re-elect Jeff Reinert for fair, honest representation with integrity.
Jeff Reinert
Anoka County Commissioner
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Let’s get this right
We all know there are big issues being debated nationally in the upcoming presidential election. However, electing the right county commissioner to represent you on a daily basis on issues that impact your everyday life is something that is also very important. Jeff Reinert has proven for many years that he is willing to promote fiscally sound, creative solutions that fully deliver needed services to our community. He has continued that pattern as our elected Anoka County commissioner. With tight budgets across all levels of government, we need Jeff’s dedication to end wasteful spending more than ever. I was on the Lino Lakes Planning and Zoning Board for nine years while Jeff was mayor. In that time, I observed his passion for ensuring that Lino Lakes grew in an environmentally and economically responsible manner. He also oversaw a budget that grew at a slower rate than neighboring cities’ budgets, while at the same time maintaining excellent service to the residents of our city.
It is challenging to balance the needs and desires of the residential and business communities. However, we need both to thrive if we want to live in a great community. Jeff is known for not taking the easy path, and instead known for taking a long-term, fair approach to problem-solving. We need more of that approach from our elected leaders, and that is why I believe we need to reelect Jeff Reinert as our Anoka County commissioner.
Bob Nelson
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Vote for
Sanford, West, Chamberlain, Raleigh
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Brad Sanford for Minnesota Senate, Rep. Nolan West, Sen. Roger Chamberlain and Donald Raleigh for Minnesota House in the general election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sanford, Rep. West, Sen. Chamberlain and Raleigh in the general election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
PAID LETTER
Sue Linser for
school board
I support Sue Linser in her candidacy for the Centennial School Board. I have known Sue for over 15 years and have worked closely with her on volunteer opportunities in the community. Sue is organized, knowledgeable and not afraid to roll up her sleeves to get work done.
Through the Blue Heron PTO, hockey boosters, Centennial Schools Systems Accountability Committee and levy work, Sue has built relationships with teachers and parents throughout the district, where she has gained an understanding of the vast array of individual situations and how varied educational experiences can be. If you see Sue in the community, you can be sure that she will be chatting with someone as she wants to get the broadest perspective possible.
As a parent representative on committees throughout the years, Sue has cultivated relationships not only with school administrators but also with legislators. Sue understands the connection that strong schools have with property values and the strength of the community.
Sue is not running for the Centennial School Board because she couldn’t say no. Sue is running because the timing is right, she is ready to listen and wants to support a community that has given her family the variety of opportunities she was looking for when they chose to move into the Centennial School District.
Suzanne Hove
Circle Pines
PAID LETTER
Raleigh will stand
up for suburbs
Donald Raleigh will be a strong voice for our suburbs and our suburban way of life. As a father of four children, all graduates of Centennial Schools, Donald views the choice in where and how we live as essential.
Suburban voters need to be aware of the Democrat agenda for suburbia. It combines the Biden and Cory Booker strategies – eliminate single family suburban zoning, set resident income quotas for new housing, densify building codes and remove local control of economic development. Think Met Council on steroids.
Electing Democrats will hand the progressive left the power they seek to transform suburbia. Suburban neighborhoods will mirror the downtowns they surround and will no longer offer choices in how we live. That’s why I’m voting for Republican Donald Raleigh, who will stand up for suburbs and our quality of life.
Van Carlson
Lino Lakes
