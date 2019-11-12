Thank you Lino Lakes
A sincere appreciation for the support and help so many people offered and gave during this election. I look forward to continuing to work hard with the others on the council in our common goal of working to get it right for Lino Lakes.
Rob Rafferty
Mayor Elect
Not consistent with our character
Thanks to Lexington Council Member, John Hughes, the five-story Norhart apartment complex was not approved on Nov. 7 in its current configuration…for now. Hughes was the one dissenting vote on this project. Council members Diane Harris and Kim DeVries and Mayor Mike Murphy all voted to approve the project. These council members do not represent the interests of Lexington homeowners. Remember this when they are running for re-election.
A five-story, two block long, 355 unit apartment complex is not consistent with the character of our community. This project is clearly in violation of several ordinances. This property will be developed, but townhomes or condominiums owned by people who want to put down roots in our community are much better options.
Bob and Kathy DeDeyn
Lexington
Thank you for your support
The results are in. Although it’s not a win, I know we made an impact. This was the closest mayoral election in Lino Lakes this century.
I sincerely want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout the campaign. Your efforts through social media, word of mouth, canvassing, displaying yard signs and financial donations are why we were able to accomplish what we did. Your continued encouragement since election night has been humbling.
Don’t stop here. Lino Lakes is ready for change. Stay informed and involved. Each election matters...and the next one is just around the corner. Together, we can make a difference.
Tony Cavegn
Lino Lakes Mayoral Candidate
Kindness Matters
I would like to thank the citizens of Lino Lakes. I am very humbled and appreciative that you put your trust in me. I have always been cognizant that the power of “we the people” is given to its leadership. It may be a win for the candidate, but what is inherently much more vital is the notion that the win and good resides with “we the people.”
Congratulations to Rob Rafferty our new mayor, and Councilman Michael Ruhland. Also both Michael Manthey and Melissa Maher should be recognized for their service to Lino Lakes. Kudos to all the candidates who ran. Campaigning is not for the faint of heart and each candidate offered something special for Lino Lakes.
In respect to my own campaign, I would like to express my deep gratitude to all the people who have helped in so many ways. Phone calling, mailbox dropping, endorsements, donating time, money or hosting an “Always Choose Kindness” sign to name a few. It took a team.
We have a wonderful city filled with kind and gracious folks It has been so heartwarming to meet new folks and re-connect with old friends. It is my hope that together through impartial frameworks everyone’s perspective will be heard, honored and respected. I see new positive and rewarding collaboration with citizens, school districts, surrounding cities and counties. I look forward to serving each and every one with a healthy dose of kindness. Thank you.
Christopher Lyden
Lino Lakes
