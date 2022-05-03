Don’t fuel more fear
We are facing a critical time in public education. With two students in the Centennial District, I am keenly aware of the challenges at hand.
Many kids fell behind academically during COVID and are not where they need to be successful in school and move forward in life. Mental health crisis are being seen in students and teachers alike. Teachers are leaving the profession in droves due to pressure and lack of support —many came out to voice their concerns at the school board meeting in March. Class sizes are big and getting bigger to the point teachers cannot teach effectively, and even motivated students find it hard to learn.
In the middle of this, a local parent is looking to get people to be upset by a reading assignment she deemed "inappropriate" in the high school. She posted this on community pages on social media. She is trying to get others to join her political group to pressure the administration. Really? Now we are second-guessing the curriculum our trained educators feel is important for our teens so that it may invite deep thought and discussion?
With all of the issues facing our district, I hope we can stay focused on the most important things and not be distracted by "hot button" political issues like censorship. Let our kids learn and explore complex ideas. Let us use the energy and support of our community to tackle issues that directly affect kids and teachers day to day, not to fuel more fear.
Heather Berg-Patel
Blaine
Class sizes are too large
As a parent of three children in the Centennial School District and an active community member, I'm writing to express my deep concern and growing frustration over growing class sizes and what will result in lack of support for our kids.
It starts at the top and with the leadership of this district, as well as the leadership in this state. I know that this district isn't the only one suffering. I also know that we are experiencing a huge budget shortfall, and lack support and resources from other political leaders in this community, like Roger Chamberlain.
This may be a reason, but it is no excuse for our kids and staff within the schools to suffer. Current student numbers in the second grade at Centennial Elementary are 22 per class. Next year, it's expected to be 28-29 per class. Because leadership will not add an additional section to third grade next year, the number of students will be 30-32 students per class. I have a HUGE issue with this as a parent of a current second grader, which is currently one of the largest classes in this district.
While numbers like this might have been "doable" pre-pandemic, it isn't anymore. Kids have fallen behind and need more support than before. There are more behavior and mental health issues than ever before. Teachers are being asked to do MORE on top of these issues and growing class sizes.
And in the midst of this, they still have very angry parents emailing them over curriculum issues that have been pre-approved by district leadership. It's too much, and we are losing the people who make this district what it is ... the teachers and staff. Currently, they are allowed to be two students over class sizes, but this has become the norm. Class sizes haven't been revisited or adjusted since 2015. And there is NO cap on special education and ELL. These teachers are especially overloaded.
We need more empathy and support for our kids and teachers. And we need leaders who are willing to act instead of sitting on their hands.
Katie Brula
Blaine
