Sen. Chamberlain failed us
We best be infuriated with Sen. Chamberlain. Do not continue to vote against your self-interest. Minnesota had over a $9 billion surplus to work with at the end of the last session. There was an agreement among top legislators to spend $4 billion on tax cuts and investments in our state and put the rest in reserve.
Chamberlain and the GOP party would not negotiate in good faith, nor complete any compromise, on solutions. He was only thinking about himself and his party, hoping they will control the Legislature this coming session and then have complete control as to how OUR surplus is spent. That is hardly representing all your constituents. As a result of his selfishness, ALL Minnesotans lost, no matter what your political leanings.
A tax cut for the middle class would have helped us all tremendously in this current economy. The state lost out on millions of dollars of matching federal funds for our roads, bridges and other infrastructure by not passing a transportation budget. Our schools need additional funding. As Heather Gustafson stated at the Sept. 13, 2022 League of Women Voters forum, “Our schools need our support. Funding has not kept up with inflation and when there isn’t enough money for mandated special education and ELL, schools must dip into general education funds. This past spring, the largest school districts in our senate district (Centennial and White Bear Lake) faced budget shortfalls of more than $6.2 million. We talk about inflation in all other walks of life like groceries or gas prices, but schools are still expected to absorb those costs with no adjustments from the Legislature.”
Do not be swayed by Chamberlain, who blames the DFL for not passing the budget. The facts are clear as to who walked away from the table without compromising. This is NOT leadership. After 10 years, it is time for a change and to get a Senator in our district who will accomplish things. I will be voting for Heather Gustafson.
Jim Cox
Circle Pines
Public safety is not a
talking point
By now, voters should be aware that DFL candidate Heather Gustafson has a history of not being happy with the Vadnais Heights City Council. As a citizen and resident, she had her own agenda and used her organization (VH4Change) to berate those who didn’t agree with her. Despite what you might think about her grievances or her tactics, she is clearly not a serious person and shouldn’t be representing us in the Legislature.
In the fall of 2020, when she was again fighting the Vadnais City Council, the agenda of the meeting included the topic: “Law and order and protecting the suburbs from riots.”
In response, in a Twitter post @HeatherHGus, she referred to the agenda item as “Trump talking points.” Such a partisan and flippant attitude toward safe communities demonstrates she is not serious about important issues that impact all of us.
Wanting safe communities and protecting families is not a “Trump talking point.” Clearly, Ms. Gustafson is quick to judge, unwilling to listen and highly partisan. She is not someone who can be trusted to fairly represent this community or this state.
Allen Thomsen
Vadnais Heights
Innovation is critical to
chronic patients
Last year, I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which has been one of the hardest experiences of my life. People can Google the symptoms and try to relate, but until you are the one keeled over in pain, it is unimaginable.
I have worked with my doctors to test several different medications, but none of them have completely alleviated my symptoms. In fact, some of my symptoms worsened with certain treatments.
My search to find a cure for myself and my fellow patients has pushed me to share my story today, as there is a dire need for innovation and access to care right now. Crohn’s disease has no cure, and it is critical that our nation devote the necessary resources towards finding new solutions and breakthroughs.
As I continue to age and my condition progresses, I want to know that lawmakers haven’t forgotten my struggles in the midst of their tireless arguments. I hope that they pass policies that don’t harm my chances of finding a cure, but rather continue to support the many scientists and researchers working to find new treatment solutions for patients like me.
Riley Mosser
Centerville
Everyone should vote in school board elections
When people think about voting, it often comes first, with a thought about the president, then state politics, trickling down to local elections (city council/school board). By that time, people are feeling overwhelmed by all the things that could matter and all the names to remember!
But did you know that your voice being used locally can actually have the largest, direct impact on you and your family? Whether you are new to the area, elderly, retired or a new voter, YOUR VOTE MATTERS to all of us!
I have found that many people who do not have children in the district feel they do not need to worry about the school board. Many of us came here for the great teachers, staff, academics and high graduation rates. However, the district is now struggling with how to manage the loss of many of those teachers and staff, falling test scores, water concerns in some of the buildings, technology equipment that is aging out, bullying in the middle/high schools and the large number of families concerned about what their child(ren) may learn while at school, etc.
When these issues come about, we need people who can prioritize the urgent needs of the students and staff, and this will determine the future of OUR community. When our students do well, the community does well. When students’ mental health declines and there is no support there, they tend to stop showing up to school, and when large numbers of kids stop showing up, they go out into the community and look for alternatives, often with no adult oversight. It is urgent that we keep our amazing teachers, that we get them the help, support and training they need to support ALL of their students so that those young people stay in school and find a path to a career. Whether that is college, a trade school or taking over a family business, they ALL need us to be sure we are showing up for them! Join me in supporting 4CENTENNIAL!
Krista Morey
Circle Pines
Protecting women’s rights
Over and over we hear that “abortion isn’t on the ballot;” however, that’s exactly the type of phrase used by newly appointed conservative judges when they claim it to be settled law. Now, with the overturning of Roe v Wade, we know this to be completely untrue. Several Republican candidates have changed their tune and modified their websites once they realized how we the people feel about this issue. Others may not like abortion, but they have no business getting the government involved in a woman’s choice, especially when it involves a lifesaving situation.
There are many women whose pregnancies will be high risk and may have to make the most difficult decision of their life to terminate their pregnancy. Is their life less meaningful than an embryo? If you consider yourself pro-life, I humbly ask you, what about those women’s lives?
People, please don’t fall for Republican Roger Chamberlain’s lies on abortion. Vote for Heather Gustafson, who will be honest about protecting a woman’s right to make a difficult and heartbreaking decision to terminate her pregnancy.
Ian Olson
Lino Lakes
Elections do have consequences
Minnesota elections come down to this obvious fact: Democrats now run for office claiming to support a strong economy, world-class schools, safe communities and law enforcement.
However, if they win office, do DFL/ Democrats actually support a strong economy, world-class schools, or safe communities/law enforcement?
Democrats/DFL as office holders do not actually support our economy, children’s education, safe communities and law enforcement. We now have high inflation and prices, surging crime due in part to illegal aliens and drugs, well-financed but failing public schools as in reading test scores, and much more.
All five state executive offices up for election this year are now occupied by Democrats: for example, Walz, Ellison, Simon and Blaha. How are they doing for Minnesotans? Minnesota is obviously being moved backward by Democrats.
Gaslighters have learned to skillfully manipulate voters with lies. Remember when riots, arsonists and looters were regularly called “mainly just peaceful protestors?” Our eyes saw the truth on the news! They really are gaslighters.
The fact that most Democrats even hide from debating Republicans is another strong indication of gaslighting. Most do not attempt to justify their radical policy failures. For example, Minnesota Public TV scheduled debates were cancelled at the last minute by Democrats Walz and Simon.
Don’t be gaslighted by radical leftists who campaign wearing “Pro-America” clothing.
The weekly letters in this column are full of examples recognizing this reality.
Most Democrats have become subtle, manipulative and dishonest gaslighters.
The outstanding public servant, state Sen. Roger Chamberlain (SD 36), faces such an opponent, as do Rep. Donald Raleigh (HD 38A) and candidates Elliot Engen (HD36A) and Heidi Gunderson (HD 36B) for Minnesota House of Representatives.
Trust your instincts and avoid voting for gaslighters!
Vote Republican.
Brian Davis
Lino Lakes
