Poisonous ideas of critical race theory
I am saddened that the poisonous ideas of critical race theory are sweeping across our society and our schools. How can we further the brotherhood of man by fostering resentment for cultures and races?
Have you heard about the Chinese Cultural Revolution? My parents and I experienced it directly during the 10 years (1966-1976) over which it took place in China. You can easily Google it if you are not familiar with it. During those 10 years, as it’s described, “Class struggle is the key link and everything else hinges on it.” People hated and denounced each other, and most of Chinese tradition, religion and culture was abolished. Schools became jokes as grade inflation was practiced to the point that scores of zero were honored.
Does this sound familiar regarding American schools today? Today, it is race that’s being weaponized to effect an American cultural revolution, creating a counterculture that disdains our institutions and values. It is set upon dismantling the greatest country in the world.
I hope Centennial Schools’ officials will not be swept along with this political tide. Our public schools should not be dividing students along racial lines and producing graduates who hate our country. Students should be taught critical thinking and not political dogma that holds that the U.S. is systemically racist.
As a taxpayer, I will not support a public school system that is corrupting and politicized.
Jennifer Zhao
Lino Lakes
Wake up, supporters of Centennial
In 2021, everyone believes that racism is wrong. Most everyone also believes that reverse racism is wrong. Yet, here we are, witnessing the reintroduction of racial discrimination into our society through critical race theory (CRT) in our schools.
Two letter-writers, Paul Gardner (published June 8) and Sandra Trudeau (June 15), appear to approve of reverse race discrimination because their purpose was to discredit anyone who speaks out against CRT. They even referenced the antebellum South and 1950’s segregation to attribute the worst of motives (racism) to me and their neighbors in the Centennial School District. Discrediting opponents is a familiar tactic of the left.
CRT is not a benign academic movement as Sandra Trudeau suggests. Instead, it is a tool for social upheaval that has been exported by academia into our public schools and institutions. Its focus on race as the defining characteristic of a person is a repudiation of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and all he stood for.
Disavowing King, the leftist icon Ibrahim X. Kendi, writes, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” Kendi’s books and others by radical authors were on Centennial’s website as “Recommended Reading” until recently, when the list disappeared.
In his letter, Gardner mocks CRT opponents for fearing “for the survival of their ‘culture.’” It seems lost on Mr. Gardner that culture is everything. If you’re trying to fix the achievement gap (which is the goal), it’s culture that fixes it. In families that value education (another “culture” thing), whatever their color, the achievement gap effectively disappears.
Believers in CRT see society ordered around a person’s group identity, not their individual identity. By adopting the group identity of victimhood, minorities have received entitlements but have also been disempowered by teaching dependency. This is according to Shelby Steele, author of “Shame: How America’s Past Sins Have Polarized our Country.” Will students at Centennial ever read his books?
The bottom line is this. Dividing students along racial lines distorts the mission of our public schools. Our schools in in Minnesota have become political indoctrination factories borne along by an equity philosophy and CRT.
Wake up, supporters of Centennial!
Linda Runbeck
Circle Pines
‘Equity industry’
Defenders of “equity,” the agenda that’s being proposed at Centennial Schools, are having a difficult time defining the word. One letter writer said equity is “giving every student the best possible opportunity in education.” Another letter writer said, “equity refers to fairness and justice,” which seeks to “address those imbalances.”
Not a single advocate of an equity plan for Centennial can articulate the specific problem or problems that need solving, spell out the actual goals of an equity plan or describe the measures to tell us whether the plan’s been successful or not.
Is the proposed equity audit/plan intended to narrow the achievement gap at Centennial? That’s been tried. In fact, Minnesota has poured billions into “compensatory” funding for schools over the past 25 years trying to narrow education disparities. There’s little to show for it.
If the equity audit/plan is about changing attitudes and thinking of students, staff and parents, how does that translate into academic improvement? An audit to develop a plan of this nature begins with soft or leading questions. It leads to vague definitions of the problem and offers boilerplate solutions (more money perhaps?).
This overhaul of our education system via equity agendas is now being referred to as the “equity industry.” It’s no surprise. Lots of money will flow there.
Our school board should instead deal with real student problems — for example, students who’ve fallen behind due to COVID and require remedial education because they’ve been out of school for nearly a year or had discouraging conditions which prevented online learning. Let’s try something that works to fix an actual problem.
Van Carlson
Lino Lakes
