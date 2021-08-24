‘Absolute proof’
I hadn't heard of this until reading it in the local daily newspaper. Turns out Minnesota's own Mike Lindell released a fictitious video soon after the 2020 election, "Absolute Proof," claiming Wisconsin's Clark County voting system was victimized by hackers from China, who switched 24,000 votes from Trump to Biden.
Clark County officials, including its GOP county clerk, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission, are pointing out key actual facts. The county recorded 14,898 ballots cast in the November election, with Mr. Trump getting 10,002 votes to now-President Biden's 4,524 votes.
Jim Cox
Circle Pines
Thank you, Circle Pines
On Aug. 12, the U.S. Census Bureau held a news conference to release the 2020 Census Redistricting Data that, among other data, contained city-specific population counts. And guess what? The city of Circle Pines counted 5,025 citizens living here!
You may recall that the Circle Pines population in the 2010 Census was 4,918 and 11% of our households did not complete the census.
Cities with a population above 5,000 receive funding from the state of Minnesota to maintain state aid roads, and our goal was to work hard to make sure the count in the 2020 Census was reflective of our actual population to assure us of receiving approximately $150,000 per year from the state to maintain our seven state aid roads. This translates to over $1.5 million over the next 10 years!
Our 2020 Census count also maximizes the amount of Local Government Aid (LGA) Circle Pines receives from the state, funding for Centennial Schools Community Education programs, and other important initiatives.
The city of Circle Pines and Census Man would like to thank the Minnesota State Demographer’s office and our Complete Count Committee for all their hard work. We also recognize the importance of the Quad Community Press reporting important information about the 2020 Census, which we have no doubt led citizens to take action. We especially would like to thank the citizens of Circle Pines who completed the 2020 Census — their doing so will help assure that Circle Pines remains a great place to live!
Dean Goldberg
“Census Man”
Member of the Complete Count Committee
Opportunity for Lake Drive
Thank you, Jeff Reinert, Anoka County commissioner (District 6), for always having our district's best interests in mind. Following your career over the years has given me confidence in our local government.
I really love the way our new neighborhoods are being planned and the consideration of the layout. These new neighborhoods are indeed worthy of a Star rating.
Lake Drive is a long-ago established highway and helped make our city important and accessible, and it continues to carry an ever-increasing volume of traffic. Next year, Lake Drive is planned to be resurfaced.
I think this is our opportunity to create a safe asphalt sidewalk on one side of our road to make pedestrians feel safer and those of us on this long-established roadway feel included in beautifying our city.
Thank you again for the concern you have shown throughout your service to our city and county.
Charlotte Esler
Lino Lakes
