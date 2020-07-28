PAID LETTER
Raleigh brings common sense
Over the past few months, it seems like common sense has been thrown out the window. As crazy as things seemed yesterday, tomorrow may get crazier still.
That’s why I am supporting Donald Raleigh, the endorsed Republican for state representative. He is an eight-year military vet in the U.S. Army, and with his wife, Marnie, founded and operates a successful digital marketing business. He’s been a community volunteer and has raised four kids. You can’t get more common sense than that.
I want my representative to focus on the bread and butter issues: public safety, taxes, jobs, education and health care. Our small businesses have been hit hard, and we need somebody to focus on getting things back on track.
There’s a primary Aug. 11, and I hope you’ll join me in voting for Donald Raleigh.
Eugene Lindholm
Circle Pines
PAID LETTER
Raleigh my choice for state rep
It’s hard to believe that elections are already here, but there’s a primary on Aug. 11.
I’ve made my choice for state representative, and it’s Donald Raleigh. He’s running to replace Linda Runbeck, and she has endorsed him.
Donald’s got life experiences as an eight-year U.S. Army veteran during the Gulf War, the founder of a 17-year digital marketing business with his wife, Marnie, an emergency and disaster management specialist, and the father of four.
Donald Raleigh supports our police and government’s primary role of maintaining law and order. We need that in St. Paul.
I hope you join me in voting for Donald Raleigh in the Aug. 11 primary.
Cindy Bohm
Centerville
Meaningful gestures
You're not required to hold the door open for me.
You're not required to let me go ahead of you in the checkout line when you have a cartful of groceries and I have only one item.
You don't have to say, "That looks heavy. Can I help you lift it?"
You're not required to do any of these things, but they are nice things to do. They are courteous. They are meaningful gestures because they signal that, for a moment, you put me ahead of your own comfort and convenience. They are meaningful because you are not required to do them but you do them anyway.
Sometimes there are laws requiring us to do things that are basically acts of kindness, like stopping at a crosswalk to yield to someone waiting to cross the street. Rarely is anyone watching to make sure you obey the law. You could zip past and make the pedestrian wait for you, but you stop and wave the person across, and they might smile and acknowledge the courtesy.
Really, nothing is forcing you to do any of these things, but sometimes you do them because we're all in this together and we can all be happier and more successful if we work together, help each other and show some kindness towards each other.
Now we are required to wear a mask in public. In most cases, no one will be watching to make sure you do it and in many cases, if you choose not to, no one will confront you and force you to do so. Most people will just go on with their day. So it means something if you wear a mask. It means that you chose to put others ahead of your own comfort and convenience. It really amounts to another act of kindness and consideration.
Mark Stellmack
Lino Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.