Our children deserve the real truth
Regarding the proposal before the ISD 12 School Board to hire Equity Alliance MN to advise the district about racial equity programming in Centennial Schools, I encourage my fellow residents to become aware of what this really means.
When researching Equity Alliance MN and the current theories in Minnesota education, I became very concerned. This is a quote from “A Roadmap for Transformational Change in Minnesota Education,” a roundtable led by Gov. Walz in 2020: “Whiteness needs to be decentered in the curriculum and the experiences and contributions of people of color need to be emphasized so students of color and American Indian students are affirmed, more engaged, and fully educated. Truth, reconciliation and healing are needed in society in order for all of our community members to understand how race matters in our everyday lives and to mend harm that has been done to communities of color and American Indian communities.”
This is also the mindset of Equity Alliance MN based on blog posts on its website. Embracing theories about “critical race” and “how to not be a racist,” and that outcomes between racial groups are based on racism, are popular political viewpoints that are attempting to solve real problems. In reality, they are simply political Band-Aids. Why would we want to teach our children to judge others because of the color of their skin?
I challenge the Centennial School Board to not be swayed by political agendas or the temptation of federal or state funding based on critical race theory (CRT) programming. Our children deserve the real truth — that all people are equal and that we should not judge each other by the color of our skin.
All our teachers deserve our support whether they believe in CRT or not and are fearful about speaking up. And our community demands real hard work and meaningful solutions to solve inequities in education, economics, housing and medical care. This is a real issue, but it is not a problem that should be taught in the classroom. Instead, it should be discussed in the conference rooms of adult leaders in our community.
Tana DeBoer
Lino Lakes
Centennial School District needs to oppose critical race theory
Critical race theory and similar ideologies have no place in our schools. I think most people would agree that all students deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. In addition, the district has a responsibility to ensure that all students are provided with equal opportunities at school.
However, it is absurd to expect that given these equal opportunities, all students will experience the same outcome. What one chooses to DO — which implies action from the individual — with these opportunities is what dictates one’s personal outcome. Therefore, equity cannot be the goal.
Racial and political agendas do not belong in our schools. We have seen firsthand in our local communities how these issues have resulted in detrimental divisions between people. Why on earth should taxpayers be forced to pay for an audit and curriculum to bring this division into our schools, and why would we, as parents, want this for our children?
Schools need to focus on teaching the basics (math, reading, etc.), in addition to modeling and teaching students how to be kind, respectful and responsible human beings, regardless of race.
Centennial School District parents, voters and taxpayers need to make it known that we oppose critical race theory (or whatever they currently decide to call it) in our schools.
Andrea Carter
Blaine
