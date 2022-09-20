PAID LETTER
Academics need to be first
Want your kids to learn to read, write do math? Would you like them to grow to be a critical and free-thinking individual? Want your kid accepted to a quality college or university? Then the current hubbub over the proposed teacher licensing rules in Minnesota will alarm you.
The new standards, now in their final draft, were crafted by people mostly hand-picked by DFL Gov. Walz for their “wokeness,” the Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB). These new standards require teachers to put ideology and politics ahead of kids and affirm a worldview in which we are all divided and judged by race, class, oppressed and oppressor, and a world where gender is fluid.
This is the deplorable state of K-12 education in Minnesota. PELSB ignores that 50% of kids cannot read at grade level or do math. Yet, to be licensed, teachers must affirm that (according to standard 4(H)) “The teacher creates opportunities for students to learn about power, privilege, intersectionality and oppression in the context of various communities and empowers learners to be agents of social change to promote equity.” Or standard 6(F) says, “The teacher assesses how their biases, perceptions and disciplinary training may affect their teaching practice and perpetuate oppressive systems and accesses tools to mitigate their own behavior to disrupt oppressive systems.”
It goes on — 100 distinct standards governing what a teacher must understand and apply in the classroom. Politics and ideology of oppressor and oppressed, race and class become a substitute for academic excellence.
This isn’t education, it isn’t equality. It is a bleak, unhappy place; it is oppression itself — a dehumanizing, intellectual prison, and a giant step backward.
Why aren’t candidates Gustafson or Strom speaking out against requiring teachers to become political ideologues? Because as DFLers, they and the powerful teachers’ unions are fully in support.
If you believe academics need to be first; if you want your child to learn to read, write, do math; if you would like them to have real opportunity and true equality and freedom, then vote Republican to take back our education system.
Stacy Lundblad
Licensed Minnesota teacher (retired)
Centerville
PAID LETTER
Democrats need to be voted out
Just two years ago, on Sept. 14, 2020, gas prices were $2.077 per gallon in Minnesota. On Sept. 12, 2022, gas prices are averaging $3.669 in Minnesota. Earlier this summer on June 13, shockingly, they peaked at $4.753.
What clearer demonstration of the differences in energy policies under the Democrats (Biden) vs. under the Republicans (Trump)? Are the good ol’ days of reasonable gas prices over?
To listen to Biden, the answer seems to be yes. “(When) it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that … when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.” That was Biden on May 23 during a press conference. The New York Post headline that day: “Biden praises high gas prices as part of ‘incredible transition.’”
Yes, Biden took pride in high gas prices as part of his plan to push the economy toward 100% renewables. For us, a nation rich in fossil fuels and heavily dependent on transportation, this is government-inflicted torment.
Biden wants personal sacrifices from citizens like me to hypothetically fix the global climate issue while China and India continue with their coal plants belching. This big government plan runs roughshod over citizens and elevates questionable ideology over humanity.
Democrats and their America-last policies need to be voted out, starting right here in Minnesota. I’m voting Scott Jensen, Roger Chamberlain and Elliott Engen.
Tim Klecker
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Abortion – the non-issue
Growing up on a farm in Minnesota meant your parents were Democrats, which meant you were a Democrat. However, today’s Democrat Party is not the party of my parents. Those Democrats used to care about the little guy. They had policies they thought were in the best interest of all Minnesotans. This is far from true today.
What matters to most Minnesotans today? The high cost of groceries and lack of products on the shelves, how much it costs me to fill car’s gas tank, rising violent crime rates in my neighborhood and the number of deaths weekly in Mpls and St. Paul, what is my child learning (or not learning) at school, why haven’t his math and reading scores improved, why is the state taking more money from my paycheck than they budgeted for …
What in NOT an issue for Minnesota voters this election cycle is abortion. In 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in Doe v. Gomez that women in Minnesota have a constitutional right to abortion, and our state’s Medical Assistance program will pay for it for those with low income. So, like it or not, after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, nothing has changed in Minnesota. Abortion is still available for those who think they have no other choice, and it’s not going away any time soon. May God forgive us.
So, your decision this November is important. Will you cast your vote for Mr. Walz and the Democrats, whose policies have caused havoc in every part of your day-to-day life, all because of misinformation on your access to abortion? Or will you choose commonsense Republican candidates who will be tough on crime, support our peace officers, offer tax cuts and tax relief for families, push for curriculum transparency in schools and parents’ rights, reject gas tax increases, fight fraud and audit out-of-control government spending?
Today, it’s the Republican candidates who have your best interests at heart, and the best solutions to the problems affecting Minnesotans every day.
Patty Bradway
Vadnais Heights
