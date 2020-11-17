Weighing in on wolf management plan
Unlike Congressman Tom Emmer, I am severely disappointed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s recent decision to remove federal Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in the lower 48 states. Wolves remain absent from an estimated 70% of currently suitable habitat in these states, and scientists warn that they still face threats to their survival. Removing these critical protections now is simply irresponsible. The last time wolves in Minnesota were delisted, 923 pups, juveniles and adults were killed by trophy hunters and trappers in just three seasons.
The same myths and fear that led to wolves becoming nearly eradicated in the lower 48 states were echoed in a recent statement by Congressman Emmer celebrating the delisting. The truth is that not only do wolves pose an almost negligible risk to livestock, but studies demonstrate that killing them through hunting and trapping will not prevent the rare conflicts that do occur. According to a presentation given by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 1.4% of the 5,150 farms that have beef cattle present in Minnesota’s occupied wolf territory experienced verified losses to wolves last year. In spite of that low number of conflicts, USDA Wildlife Services responded by killing 188 wolves.
Instead of rushing to kill wolves, we must learn how to better coexist with them. Science shows that the best way to prevent conflicts between wolves and livestock is by using nonlethal deterrents, such as red-flagged fencing known as fladry, using livestock guardian animals and sanitary carcass removal.
Currently, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is working to update the state wolf management plan. It is crucial that Minnesotans weigh in by Nov. 20 and tell the department that we do not want Minnesota’s wolves hunted or trapped. You can fill out their survey at engage.dnr.state.mn.us/wolf-plan.
Megan Helling
Lino Lakes
Weakening the USA
I have been contemplating, a lot, about the state of affairs of the USA I loved since the 1950s and 60s as a Scout and becoming an Eagle Scout.
Our President continues to degrade the US, in countless ways. But I digress. My huge concern right now is the incredible defiance the President, evidently most of his inner circle, and most Congressional Republicans are maintaining as to honoring the will of the voters. It is crucial to now provide President-elect Biden to all long established pathways to taking office in January.
In addition, I am at a loss as to, so far, absence of a published call from the editorial board of Press Publications in this same regard.
We all lose while this latest brand of weakening the USA continues, while effectively kowtowing to the current President. Think about it, everyone, including those of us who remain disappointed in the election outcome.
Jim Cox
Circle Pines
