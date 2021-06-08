Vote no on equity audit
An April news story from White Bear Lake schools that ran on the alphanewsmn.com website clarified the truth behind a widely reported racial incident at White Bear Lake Area Schools. The investigation there reveals a black female student from WBL high school created an Instagram account and sent racist messages to the Black Excellence Club, of which she is a member. A white girl, also a student at WBL and founder of a conservative club, was blamed for the messages.
Can we expect similar incidents at Centennial if the school board votes to accept consulting services from Equity Alliance MN, the same vendor used by WBL?
An “equity audit” report to the WBL district, available on its website, appears short on data and long on feelings. Many comparisons were made between students of color and white students. The report includes a quote implying that the education system is "fundamentally inequitable" and "unfair."
A "color-blind" approach by teachers was presented as a negative idea. Instead of racial healing, the district seems to be more divided than ever.
Reviewing the performance of all students and helping increase educational excellence for all must be the goal! Equity audits, besides being costly, have an inherent bias about them, designed to pit white students, teachers and staff against people of color. How does that help any of us?
Will this help the white girl in this story get her reputation back?
I urge the Centennial School Board to vote “no” on an equity audit here.
Andrew Cravero
Lino Lakes
Thank you from Powerpack
Thank you to all who supported the Powerpack program this school year! We have limited our volunteers this year to ensure safety for all volunteers and for all at the Centennial Middle School, which is where Powerpack resides.
For the 2020-21 school year, the Powerpack program distributed the following:
Average packs per week: 132
Additional packs distributed at Thanksgiving, Christmas and at end of year: 890
Average cost per pack: $2.50
Total packs distributed (including additional packs): 5,316
Total pounds distributed (including additional packs): 14,808
Powerpack is entirely run by volunteers. We rely 100% on food and monetary donations. If you would like to contribute or learn more, please email powerpackdistrict12@gmail.com.
Julia Anderson and the entire Powerpack Team
Learning about equity is not a threat
Having represented part of the Centennial School District in the Legislature more than a decade ago, I took notice at the recent school board discussion about contracting with Equity Alliance Minnesota to develop an equity plan.
I was struck by the opposition from former State Rep. Linda Runbeck, who stated, “We do not need these outside experts. They do not know us, they don’t know our kids, they don’t know our culture. They want to change our culture from the ground up.” Her invitation to other opponents asked people to “learn how this indoctrination of cultural Marxism is intended to separate your kids from their whiteness …”
I grew up in the state of Virginia and attended kindergarten shortly after the county desegregated the public schools. Our school board had reminded everyone who was in charge by naming new schools after Confederate generals. U.S. Highway 1 was renamed for Jefferson Davis. Back then, when someone said they feared for the survival of their “culture,” they were the words of white supremacists who would send their kids to private schools before they would let them attend school with nonwhite students.
Communities that choose isolation will forever be a step behind. They will struggle to attract investment and new talent. Societies that embrace new ideas and new people tend to thrive, grow and prosper. They are more resilient in times of economic change and are more likely to create culture that is greater than the sum of their parts.
If you think you will lose your position at the top of American society as a white American, fear not. An equitable community just means that you will no longer be alone. It can be hard to hear that your actions—or more likely, your inaction—have kept people of color from joining you. It was for me. Learning about equity is not a threat. It makes you a more complete citizen of this country. Ask your friends in the Forest Lake and in other metro districts that have used Equity Alliance Minnesota how things are going. You will be fine.
Paul Gardner
Shoreview
Get back to basics
I am a parent of three boys, one who currently is enrolled at Centennial High School. I have concerns about what my boys will be taught if the school board votes to contract with Equity Alliance Minnesota.
Recently, my son came home from school after being taught completely inaccurate and heavily biased information in a PowerPoint presentation about the Daunte Wright shooting. It included many of the talking points of Black Lives Matter Inc., which holds many of the same values as Equity Alliance Minnesota. Students should not learn a biased view of BLM or anti-police views at school.
The Black Lives Matter website has been very up-front about its mission to “disrupt the nuclear family,” among other things. The nuclear family is what has held societies together, yet BLM believes it is another example of a racist institution because its origins are in European and Western civilization. Black lives do matter, along with Asian, Native American and blue lives.
As you read this, you might wonder where BLM came into it? A quick look at the Equity Alliance Minnesota Facebook page would explain this. As stated before, these two organizations are in lockstep with each other ideologically.
Children should not be taught views like this at a public school. This is political indoctrination. I did not expect this from Centennial. The district says they are not promoting critical race theory, but the materials they’ve recommended for teachers’ professional development (which didn’t appear on their website until recently) were full-blown critical race theory. That is what a contract with Equity Alliance Minnesota will bring.
While a contract with Equity Alliance Minnesota sounds like a good thing on the surface, I believe more divide will come of it. Couple this with a school district budget that has a projected deficit in excess of $4 million. Why experiment with this at a cost of over $100,000? I believe we should get back to basics. Students need to learn about respect regardless of race, not because of race.
Bob Nelson
Centerville
