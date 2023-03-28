Heather Gustafson stated in last week's paper, "I've already voted for bills to cut taxes." Why is that questionable? She also stated, "I made commitments to my own community that I would fight for and prioritize efforts that are priorities to my constituents."
We are two of her constituents, and she has completely ignored our priorities, not even addressing them in her "Mid-Session Update." (Her goal seems to be finding ways to author bills/spend money, while in contrast Roger Chamberlain worked for all taxpayers, and cared more about us than about looking to gain political power or making a name for himself.)
Heather Gustafson previously, near election time, made a point to say she's a member of St. Joseph's Catholic parish in Lino Lakes. We recently sent her a very clear picture of our grandson who is due next month, and asked her to please vote for life. She voted for abortion. A baby is not just tissue in a woman's body, a baby is somebody. She completely ignored that fact by voting party lines.
Aaron Frederickson of Lino Lakes wrote (in the Feb. 7 issue of this paper) that she made the campaign promise to not vote to tax Social Security benefits, and after two weeks in office she instead again voted along party lines.
We would like a senator who supports life at all ages, and also one who has basic integrity.
