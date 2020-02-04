Benefits of working with family-owned provider
The article, “City seeks solutions to rare garbage issue” in the Jan. 21 issue of the Quad Community Press implies that the ice storm on Dec. 28 affected all haulers and therefore all residents throughout the metro area.
I’d like to quickly clarify that the weather didn’t affect service to any Walters Recycling and Refuse customers in all 24 of the metro area cities that we serve including the residents in the city of Blaine. We deployed our fleet but rapidly heard that the road conditions were horrible. Safety for our customers and employees is critical in our business so, we instructed all drivers to return to base if they were close or to pull over safely if they were a distance away and await further instruction.
We monitored weather channels and DOT updates closely with the understanding that temps were supposed to rise and melt the ice around mid-morning. Throughout the entire day we communicated our plan, provided updates, and notified our clients of the progress we were making on our website and through social media. Finally, we were able to communicate that all routes were completed safely.
If we were the service provider for the Circle Pines and we indeed had to halt service for the day, I can assure you we would have notified the residents and would never have waited an entire week to pick up that missed day. Residents and city officials affected would have been communicated with directly and through our website and social media, with customer service reps available, and with text or email messages. Nothing less would have been acceptable.
This is one of many examples of the benefits of working with a family-owned, locally based service provider instead of a national company that makes decisions from afar and often doesn’t coordinate internally and communicate thoroughly. After 28 years and with a contract expiring, now is the ideal time for the city to explore the market and Walters Recycling and Refuse would be thrilled to be included in those discussions.
Jeff Newsom
Director of sales and marketing,
Walters Recycling and Refuse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.