Very disappointed
I'd like to thank Kathleen Ziegler for her “Common Sense” letter about school standards and equity in the July 6 issue.
I have been struggling with how to voice my concerns and my outrage. I read the strange and fearful letter by Linda Runbeck. What are they afraid of? That students and parents will have a truthful and enlightened conversation about how race has influenced equality and social justice in this country? That having a conversation about the history of race and social justice might enhance communication and lessen the fear that comes with ignorance?
Our children graduated from Centennial. I have always been proud of the programs, classes and teachers that gave them an excellent start on successful careers. With all that has happened recently, I assumed that a logical next step would be incorporating critical race theory (CRT) or some other curriculum that introduced the Centennial School District to informed conversations on equality, race relations, the history of race in our country and social justice.
I expected that most everyone in the community would be supportive. I did not expect a mob taking over and refusing to let the discussion happen. I am profoundly disappointed and very sad.
Nancy Bartkowicz
Circle Pines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.