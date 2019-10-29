Vote no to Lexington Lofts
Lexington City Council, please vote no to the Lexington Lofts Norhart development.
The development will ruin the small town, single-family-home feeling that our area has. Apartment dwellers tend to be more transient and do not have the same commitment to the area as homeowners. Lexington and adjacent cities appear to have a more than adequate supply of high-density housing.
How will the development affect our area schools, fire department, police department, parks and road access?
Is this push for high-density housing coming from the Met Council? Do we, the small towns, have to bow to their demands?
Please consider these things as you make your decision.
Mary Lou Lindholm
Circle Pines
