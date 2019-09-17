Parents need to stand up for kids
Parents historically have been the protectors and primary teachers of their children, especially when it comes to teaching morality and sexuality. Sadly, that is rapidly changing and our kids' innocence, along with parental rights, are being threatened more each day.
To know what I mean, look no further than the passage of the Comprehensive Sex Ed bill last legislative session in the Minnesota House of Representatives. The bill, HF1414, requires all preK-12 public and charter schools to teach your kids that they can have any kind of sex, anywhere, anytime, with anyone, at any age. It normalizes all kinds of sexual behavior.
Most people would agree that this does not lead to fulfilling relationships and lasting happiness, not to mention the moral formation of the students. It certainly doesn't allow for kids to remain kids and parents won't know what was taught unless they join their kids in the classroom. Opting out is too little, too late.
In 2016, California passed a similar law and parents are now battling their schools to keep their kids from being harmed. Once it passes, it will be very difficult to shield your kids from these anything-goes teachings. Is this what we want in Minnesota too?
There is a way to fight back, however. Attend the Protect Kids Rally on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 p.m. at the state Capitol. Also, call your legislators and tell them you don't want them to support this bill, which will be back in 2020.
It's up to us parents to keep our kids safe from harm. If you don't stand up to protect them, who will?
Cori Duffy
Lino Lakes
