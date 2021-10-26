How many sides to a coin?
Are we really individual people that have our own unique thoughts? Or are we two groups of people who hold the opposite beliefs of the opposing political party?
To me, it's the latter; if you oppose mask and vaccine mandates, you are a crazy right-wing bigot, and if you are for the mandates, you are a stupid liberal sheep. Is it really that simple?
What happened using the golden rule and treating people with respect? When you go to the store, do fellow shoppers even make eye contact with you, let alone say “hi?” I don't see a community when I am shopping, just a bunch of people annoyed that they have to be around each other. Is this the environment we want?
We are promoting it with this tribalism. We are scared of talking to a stranger because we don't know which side of the political agenda they are on. Have we really been coming together during the pandemic? The career politicians love to tell you, “We are in this together” — what a joke. You are only together with your political party: everyone else is a threat, either to your health or your mental sanity.
Are there only two colors in the rainbow? Do numbers stop at two? No, so why only left or right?
News media further promotes this division by selling hate and fear. Don’t mistake the news: news organizations are out to make money. Agreeing to disagree has been lost during this pandemic. People can have opposing viewpoints and still be good people. You don't have to be a mirror image of your political party. You can be you.
Joe Manson
Circle Pines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.