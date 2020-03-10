Politically convenient budget trickery
For the first time — I’ve only lived in Minnesota for three and a half years — I just learned that the state government counts inflation in forecasting revenue, but not in forecasting spending. And if spending included inflation accordingly, the current forecasted $1.5 billion surplus shrinks to a whopping $1 billion (Star Tribune editorial, Feb. 29).
I would love to see the Quad Community Press ask our local GOP state senator and representative for columns attempting to reconcile that against the GOP’s and DFL’s announced budget plans as they prepare to negotiate with their DFL colleagues and Gov. Walz.
In addition, this politically convenient budget trickery, likely not widely known by the public, is simply unacceptable. Perhaps a column or editorial on this would be considered.
Jim Cox
Circle Pines
